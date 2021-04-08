Log in
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

Reckitt Benckiser : Update to Remuneration Report

04/08/2021 | 04:50am EDT
CEO 2020 remuneration - update to Directors' Remuneration Report

Upon joining Reckitt, and as previously announced on 6 August 2019, Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, received awards to compensate for remuneration arrangements forfeited upon leaving PepsiCo, his previous employer. These awards remained subject to PepsiCo's performance conditions and full details can be found on page 125 of the 2019 Annual Report.

The final tranche of awards vested in March 2021 and were based on PepsiCo's performance over the three-year period ending December 2020. As this performance was not known at the date Reckitt finalised its 2020 Annual Report (15 March 2021), the value of the awards was estimated, as set out on page 146 of the report.

Following publication of PepsiCo's proxy report on 24 March, the final calculation of vesting was completed. The long-term share award vested at 52.6% of target on 25 March and the long-term cash award was paid at 110% of target in March 2021.

The total value of the vesting of these awards, relating to legacy arrangements implemented by his previous employer, was £3,067,845, a reduction of more than £800,000 from the estimate in the 2020 Annual Report.

This reduces the 2020 single total figure of remuneration (including buyout arrangements) to £8,434,334. The single total figure of remuneration (excluding buyout arrangements) remains unchanged at £5,366,489.

Further details of the Remuneration Committee's decisions and the pay for Reckitt's Executive Directors are set out on pages 134-157 of the 2020 Annual Report.

The updated total value of the replacement awards at vesting and the 2020 single total figure will be restated in the 2021 Annual Report as follows:

CEO 2020 remuneration - update to Directors' Remuneration Report

Laxman Narasimhan

Final
2020
£

Estimated
2020
£

Base salary

950,000

950,000

Taxable benefits

251,689

251,689

Pension benefit

95,000

95,000

Annual bonus

4,069,800

4,069,800

LTIP

0

0

Buyout arrangements

3,067,845

3,870,692

Total (including buyout arrangements)

8,434,334

9,237,181

- Fixed remuneration

1,296,689

1,296,689

- Variable remuneration (excl. buyouts)

4,069,800

4,069,800

Total (excluding buyout arrangements)

5,366,489

5,366,489

In addition, page 152 of the 2020 Annual Report sets out the CEO pay ratio. Based on the final calculations of the CEO pay as set out above, the pay ratio compared to the median UK employee reduces from the 1:194 estimated in the report to 1:177. The pay ratio excluding the value of the buyout arrangements remains unchanged at 1:113.

For media enquiries please contact Faeth Birch (Finsbury): 07768 943171

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
