Reckitt Benckiser : to sell Infant Formula business in China

We have entered into a definitive agreement to sell our Infant Formula and Child Nutrition (IFCN) business in Greater China1 to Primavera Capital Group ('Primavera').
The outcome is the result of a comprehensive strategic review and is in line with our strategy to actively manage our portfolio as part of our plan to rejuvenate sustainable growth.
1 China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
