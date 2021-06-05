Log in
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt Benckiser : to sell Infant Formula business in China

06/05/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
We have entered into a definitive agreement to sell our Infant Formula and Child Nutrition (IFCN) business in Greater China1 to Primavera Capital Group ('Primavera').

The outcome is the result of a comprehensive strategic review and is in line with our strategy to actively manage our portfolio as part of our plan to rejuvenate sustainable growth.

1 China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 16:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 506 M 19 118 M 19 118 M
Net income 2021 2 185 M 3 094 M 3 094 M
Net Debt 2021 8 670 M 12 273 M 12 273 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 46 297 M 65 589 M 65 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 689,23 GBX
Last Close Price 6 487,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.84%65 589
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.29%332 837
UNILEVER PLC-2.71%158 177
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.13.96%109 968
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.17%75 495
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.82%71 036