Reckitt Benckiser Group plc specializes in the production and marketing of household cleaning products. The group also produces and sells personal care products and OTC remedies. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - OTC and health products (41.5%): antiseptic products (no. 1 worldwide; Dettol brand), OTC products (Gaviscon, Mucinex, Strepsils, Clearasil, etc.), intimate wellness products (Durex, K-Y and Queen V brands), vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements (Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva brands), analgesics (Nurofen brand), and personal care products (Veet brand); - hygiene and household cleaning products (41.2%): toilet and bathroom cleaning products (Cillit Bang and Harpic brands), disinfectants and surface cleaners (no. 1 worldwide in disinfectant cleaners; Dettol, Lysol and Veja brands), deodorants and anti-parasitics (no. 2 worldwide; Air Wick, Mortein and SBP brands), dishwashing products (no. 1 worldwide; decalcifying salts, anti-corrosion products, strippers, etc.; Calgonit and Finish brands), laundry detergents, fabric softeners and ironing aids (Vanish, Calgon and Woolite brands); - nutrition products (17.3%): primarily infant nutrition products (Enfamil, Enfagrow, Enfinitas and Nutramigen brands). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.4%), the United States (31.8%) and other (62.8%).

