Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Slough, England-based health, hygiene and nutrition consumer products - Promotes Andrew Bonfield to senior independent director, starting from Reckitt's annual general meeting in May next year. Bonfield, who has been a non-executive director since 2018, replaces Jeremy Darroch, who moves up to chair, replacing Chris Sinclair, who is retiring. Bonfield has been chief financial officer of Caterpillar Inc since 2018 and before that was CFO of National Grid PLC and of Cadbury PLC.
Current stock price: 5,412.50 pence
12-month change: down 8.2%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
