RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Summary 


Reckitt Benckiser : to Acquire Biofreeze Brand From Performance Health

02/24/2021 | 02:35am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC said on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Performance Health--a company owned by Madison Dearborn Partners--to acquire the Biofreeze brand for an undisclosed amount.

The consumer-goods company, which houses Dettol, Harpic and Durex among its brands, said the acquisition of the pain-relief brand represented an opportunity to unlock value through Reckitt's infrastructure, expertise, and global operating footprint.

The London-listed company said the transaction was a perfect fit with the company's health platform and deepened its presence within the broader pain category.

Reckitt Benckiser said the transaction was subject to certain regulatory approvals and that completion was currently expected in the second quarter of the year.

"The brand taps into the growing global trend for wellness and self-care and aligns with our strategy to build our U.S. health footprint into new spaces and places," Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 0234ET

Financials
Sales 2020 13 985 M 19 803 M 19 803 M
Net income 2020 2 173 M 3 077 M 3 077 M
Net Debt 2020 10 009 M 14 172 M 14 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 42 552 M 60 009 M 60 254 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 37 756
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 688,19 GBX
Last Close Price 5 970,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-10.52%60 009
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.35%311 700
UNILEVER PLC-12.82%141 257
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.9.66%103 550
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-9.01%70 252
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.64%65 568
