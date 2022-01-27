Reckitt & RecyClass: a recycling powerhouse duo!

Specifically, we've been working on:

Reducing the amount of virgin plastic in packaging by 50% by 2030

Making sure that 100% of plastic packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2025

And integrating 25% recycled content in our plastic packaging by 2025

We're embedding sustainability across our company, but we can't do it alone. That's why we're joining forces with the recycling powerhouse that is RecyClass!

RecyClass: Plastics Future is circular

RecyClass is a cross-industry initiative that works to advance plastic packaging recyclability and to establish a harmonised approach towards recycled content calculation and traceability in Europe.

What does RecyClass do?

It has developed 'Recylability Evaluation Protocols' that help businesses determine how recyclable their packaging really is

As well as scientific testing of innovative materials that serve as the basis of its design for Recycling guidelines and free online tool

RecyClass also offers certifications for plastic packaging that meets its high recycling standards.

What does this mean for us at Reckitt?

Making a positive environmental impact requires understanding the various different factors driving recyclability rates. Identifying small sustainable design choices to make our products more and more recyclable - especially in the plastics industry - is something RecyClass can support us with.

In practice, it means we will be quantitively assessing both existing packaging on the market and the packaging innovation we plan to launch in the next few years, to find out which elements should be improved to meet latest recycling industry standards.

The RecyClass "technical audit" allows us to rate the effective recyclability of a plastic packaging in specific geographical areas. The audit report evaluates design aspects of the packaging that will result in material losses in the sorting and recycling processes, or that will result in a downgrading of the recycled plastic quality.