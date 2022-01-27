Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt & RecyClass: a recycling powerhouse duo!

01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Specifically, we've been working on:

  • Reducing the amount of virgin plastic in packaging by 50% by 2030
  • Making sure that 100% of plastic packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2025
  • And integrating 25% recycled content in our plastic packaging by 2025

We're embedding sustainability across our company, but we can't do it alone. That's why we're joining forces with the recycling powerhouse that is RecyClass!

RecyClass: Plastics Future is circular

RecyClass is a cross-industry initiative that works to advance plastic packaging recyclability and to establish a harmonised approach towards recycled content calculation and traceability in Europe.

What does RecyClass do?

  • It has developed 'Recylability Evaluation Protocols' that help businesses determine how recyclable their packaging really is
  • As well as scientific testing of innovative materials that serve as the basis of its design for Recycling guidelines and free online tool
  • RecyClass also offers certifications for plastic packaging that meets its high recycling standards.

What does this mean for us at Reckitt?

Making a positive environmental impact requires understanding the various different factors driving recyclability rates. Identifying small sustainable design choices to make our products more and more recyclable - especially in the plastics industry - is something RecyClass can support us with.

In practice, it means we will be quantitively assessing both existing packaging on the market and the packaging innovation we plan to launch in the next few years, to find out which elements should be improved to meet latest recycling industry standards.

The RecyClass "technical audit" allows us to rate the effective recyclability of a plastic packaging in specific geographical areas. The audit report evaluates design aspects of the packaging that will result in material losses in the sorting and recycling processes, or that will result in a downgrading of the recycled plastic quality.

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
05:19aRECKITT & RECYCLASS : a recycling powerhouse duo!
PU
01/26RECKITT BENCKISER : Creating a sustainable, resilient supply chain
PU
01/24Hindustan Foods to Acquire OTC Healthcare Products Maker Reckitt Beckinser Scholl for N..
MT
01/21Glaxo Unit Valuation Boost Looks Less Likely as Unilever Walks -- Market Insight
DJ
01/20RECKITT : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/18RECKITT : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/18RECKITT : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/17Morgan Stanley Keeps Reckitt At Overweight, Lifts PT
MT
01/17Reckitt Benckiser Group Appoints Alan Stewart as Non-Executive Director and Member of t..
CI
01/15GSK rejects 50-billion-pound Unilever offer for consumer assets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 119 M 17 616 M 17 616 M
Net income 2021 310 M 417 M 417 M
Net Debt 2021 7 932 M 10 651 M 10 651 M
P/E ratio 2021 696x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 44 394 M 59 995 M 59 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float -
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6 214,00 GBX
Average target price 7 198,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-2.02%59 995
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.32%379 096
UNILEVER PLC-2.90%132 561
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-20.97%105 310
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-1.35%73 039
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.63%68 599