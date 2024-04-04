Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Slough, England-based consumer goods company - Completes the GBP250 million second tranche of its GBP1 billion wider share buyback programme, which was announced in October last year. Under the second tranche, it buys back 4.9 million shares at an average price of GBP51.42 each. Also confirms that it has begun the third tranche to repurchase up to GBP500 million in shares, ending on or before July 31. The maximum number of shares it can buy back under the third tranche is 62.5 million.
Current stock price: 4,302.00 pence, up 1.9%
12-month change: down 31%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.