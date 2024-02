LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Consumer goods group Reckitt missed fourth-quarter like-for-like net sales expectations, it said on Wednesday, citing declines in sales of cold and flu season products.

The maker of Nurofen pain medication and Dettol cleaning products said it is "confident in the year ahead" and expects like-for-like net revenue growth of 2-4%, with mid-single-digit growth for its Health and Hygiene portfolios. (Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by David Goodman )