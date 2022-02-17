Reckitt quarterly sales beat estimates, boosted by hygiene products

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group
beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter sales on
Thursday after heightened fears over COVID-19 led to increased
demand for its cleaning products.
The maker of Lysol and Durex condoms said it is targeting
like-for-like net revenue growth of 1-4% for 2022.
Quarterly like-for-like net revenue rose 3.3%, ahead of the
1.9% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.
