Reckitt quarterly sales beat estimates, boosted by hygiene products

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter sales on Thursday after heightened fears over COVID-19 led to increased demand for its cleaning products.

The maker of Lysol and Durex condoms said it is targeting like-for-like net revenue growth of 1-4% for 2022.

Quarterly like-for-like net revenue rose 3.3%, ahead of the 1.9% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

