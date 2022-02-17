Log in
Reckitt quarterly sales beat estimates, boosted by hygiene products

02/17/2022
LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter sales on Thursday after heightened fears over COVID-19 led to increased demand for its cleaning products.

The maker of Lysol and Durex condoms said it is targeting like-for-like net revenue growth of 1-4% for 2022.

Quarterly like-for-like net revenue rose 3.3%, ahead of the 1.9% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by David Holmes and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
