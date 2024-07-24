Reckitt Benckiser said on Wednesday that it had decided to study various options as part of a strategic review, a surprise announcement that enabled it to post one of the biggest rises in the FTSE 100 index on the London Stock Exchange.
The British FMCG group says it wants to focus on a portfolio of 'superbrands' generating strong sales growth and high profit margins.
This includes Strepsils, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Lysol, Harpic, Finish, Vanish, Durex and Veet.
According to Reckitt, this group has achieved average annual sales growth of 7% over the last six years, with a gross margin of 61%.
Conversely, Reckitt plans to divest brands it no longer considers strategic in nature, such as Air Wick, Calgon and Cillit Bang.
More surprisingly, the Mead Johnson Nutrition baby food division, which includes the Enfamil and Nutramigen brands, is also now considered a 'non-strategic' asset, meaning that Reckitt will consider various options to maximize shareholder value.
This announcement overshadows half-year results which were broadly in line with expectations, and an expected warning following news of production capacity affected by a storm in the USA.
The share price rose by over 3% in the wake of these announcements, making it the third biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 index.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc specializes in the production and marketing of household cleaning products. The group also produces and sells personal care products and OTC remedies. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- OTC and health products (41.5%): antiseptic products (no. 1 worldwide; Dettol brand), OTC products (Gaviscon, Mucinex, Strepsils, Clearasil, etc.), intimate wellness products (Durex, K-Y and Queen V brands), vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements (Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva brands), analgesics (Nurofen brand), and personal care products (Veet brand);
- hygiene and household cleaning products (41.2%): toilet and bathroom cleaning products (Cillit Bang and Harpic brands), disinfectants and surface cleaners (no. 1 worldwide in disinfectant cleaners; Dettol, Lysol and Veja brands), deodorants and anti-parasitics (no. 2 worldwide; Air Wick, Mortein and SBP brands), dishwashing products (no. 1 worldwide; decalcifying salts, anti-corrosion products, strippers, etc.; Calgonit and Finish brands), laundry detergents, fabric softeners and ironing aids (Vanish, Calgon and Woolite brands);
- nutrition products (17.3%): primarily infant nutrition products (Enfamil, Enfagrow, Enfinitas and Nutramigen brands).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.4%), the United States (31.8%) and other (62.8%).