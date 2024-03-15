(Alliance News) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC on Friday said it will pursue all options to overturn a USD60 billion verdict by an Illinois jury.

Shares in the Slough, England-based consumer goods and hygiene products maker fell 15% to 4,484.00 pence each on Friday afternoon in London.

Reuters on Thursday reported that the company was hit with a USD60 billion verdict by an Illinois jury which ordered the company to pay the sum to the mother of a premature baby who died of an intestinal disease after being fed Enfamil baby formula.

Enfamil is sold by Reckitt's unit Mead Johnson.

Reckitt refuted the verdict, stating that it stands by the safety of its products. The company vowed to pursue all options to overturn the verdict.

"We continue to believe that the allegations from the plaintiff’s lawyers in this case were not supported by the science or experts in the medical community. This was underscored during the trial by a dozen neonatologists," the company said.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

