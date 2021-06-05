Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt to sell China baby formula business for $2.2 bln

06/05/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 5 (Reuters) - British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Saturday it was selling its infant formula and child nutrition (IFCN) business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group for an enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

The Lysol disinfectant and Dettol soap maker will retain an 8% stake in the IFCN China unit and anticipates net cash proceeds from the sale to be about $1.3 billion, it said in an emailed statement.

Reckitt expects to incur a net loss of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) on the disposal, mainly due to the re-measurement of goodwill and intangible assets, it said.

Reuters in March reported that the Slough, England-based company was considering the sale of the business.

The sale closes a strategic review of IFCN China launched in February as a result of sluggish sales caused by intense competition from local Chinese baby formula brands and slowing birth rates in China.

Reckitt executives have also attributed Hong Kong border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic as weighing on the business, which it acquired as part of its $16.6 billion purchase of U.S.-based Mead Johnson in 2017.

In the same sector, French dairy group Danone sold its 9.8% stake in China Mengniu Diary in May for about $1.6 billion euros.

Reckitt's Greater China infant formula business represents 6% of group sales, which were almost 14 billion pounds ($19.82 billion) in 2020, up 11.8% year-on-year.

On Saturday, Reckitt said the deal included the sale of its manufacturing plants at Nijmegen in the Netherlands, and in Guangzhou, China, and a royalty-free perpetual and exclusive license of the Mead Johnson and Enfa family of brands in China.

After the deal's close, expected in the second half of 2021, Reckitt will own and operate the Mead Johnson and the Enfinitas, Enfamil and Enfagrow brands in the rest of the world. ($1 = 0.7065 pounds) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 0.45% 44.55 End-of-day quote.-4.81%
DANONE 0.00% 58.86 Real-time Quote.9.49%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 1.28% 6487 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
02:20pReckitt to sell China baby formula business for $2.2 bln
RE
12:41pRECKITT BENCKISER  : to sell Infant Formula business in China
PU
06/04Banks drag FTSE 100 down; airline shares lower on travel restrictions
RE
06/01RECKITT BENCKISER  : M&C Saatchi swipes up annual forecast on new robust campaig..
RE
05/31RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC  : . - fybogel urges all to 'mind the gut', helping ..
AQ
05/28RECKITT BENCKISER  : Results of AGM 2021 (PDF)
PU
05/27SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : UK Businesses Raise Concerns Over Staff R..
MT
05/26RECKITT BENCKISER  : Notice of Meeting 2021 (PDF)
PU
05/26RECKITT BENCKISER  : Articles of Association – with proposed amendments ma..
PU
05/24RECKITT BENCKISER  : Dettol and Lysol score a series of partnerships
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 506 M 19 118 M 19 118 M
Net income 2021 2 185 M 3 094 M 3 094 M
Net Debt 2021 8 670 M 12 273 M 12 273 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 46 297 M 65 589 M 65 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 689,23 GBX
Last Close Price 6 487,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.84%65 589
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.29%332 837
UNILEVER PLC-2.71%158 177
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.13.96%109 968
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.17%75 495
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.82%71 036