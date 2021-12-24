Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/24 03:35:38 am
6264 GBX   -0.08%
03:31aUK stocks inch up in muted holiday trading
RE
03:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
02:31aReckitt Benckiser Proposes Sale of E45 Brands to Karo Pharma
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

12/24/2021 | 03:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lysol and hand sanitizer are placed in dorms at Syracuse University

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday it plans to sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for 200 million pounds ($267.98 million), as the British consumer goods maker shifts focus to higher growth areas.

The Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant maker said the businesses generated a combined net revenue of 43 million pounds last year.

The Slough-based company has been trimming its portfolio to concentrate on high growth categories such as disinfectants and health care products that have seen a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Reckitt sold its Scholl footcare business to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, and a few months later signed a deal to sell its infant formula business in China for $2.2 billion to Primavera Capital Group.

Reuters had reported last year that the company was preparing to sell some non-core brands and was seeking out private equity bidders.

"As we shift from a brand-led to a category-led growth strategy, we are focusing on high growth categories with brands we can stretch into new places and spaces to support our medium-term growth ambitions, including 4%-6% growth in Health (business)," CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Karo Pharma said the deal is structured as a put option agreement and when completed will scale up its operations in the United Kingdom and strengthen its position in the dermatology category.

Reckitt will provide service and manufacturing support to Karo for a limited time following completion of the deal, which is expected in the second quarter of 2022, Karo Pharma said in a statement.

No manufacturing sites are included as part of the deal and Karo intends to transfer production to a new third party contract manufacturing organization, the Stockholm-based healthcare company added.

($1 = 0.7463 pounds) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KARO PHARMA AB (PUBL) 0.00% 58.4 Delayed Quote.11.24%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.14% 6260 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. 2.70% 12.15 End-of-day quote.174.27%
All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
03:31aUK stocks inch up in muted holiday trading
RE
03:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
02:31aReckitt Benckiser Proposes Sale of E45 Brands to Karo Pharma
DJ
02:18aKaro Pharma Enters Put Option Agreement To Buy Reckitt Benckiser's Dermatology Unit
MT
02:07aRECKITT BENCKISER : Announces the Proposed Sale of E45
PU
12/22RECKITT BENCKISER : Helping protect COP26 climate change conference
PU
12/22FrieslandCampina to kick off sale of Friso infant nutrition brand - sources
RE
12/21FrieslandCampina to kick off sale of Friso infant nutrition brand - sources
RE
12/21Today on Wall Street: Investors buy the dip
12/21Barclays Keeps Reckitt Benckiser At Overweight, Lifts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 110 M 17 569 M 17 569 M
Net income 2021 313 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2021 7 932 M 10 630 M 10 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 685x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 44 784 M 60 022 M 60 017 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 43 500
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6 269,00 GBX
Average target price 7 108,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-4.17%60 022
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY15.06%385 546
UNILEVER PLC-10.00%134 216
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.35.88%130 193
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.92%70 909
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.18%69 501