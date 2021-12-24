Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday
it plans to sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands
to Karo Pharma for 200 million pounds ($267.98
million), as the British consumer goods maker shifts focus to
higher growth areas.
The Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant maker said the
businesses generated a combined net revenue of 43 million pounds
last year.
The Slough-based company has been trimming its portfolio to
concentrate on high growth categories such as disinfectants and
health care products that have seen a boom during the COVID-19
pandemic.
In February, Reckitt sold its Scholl footcare business to
private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, and a few months later
signed a deal to sell its infant formula business in China for
$2.2 billion to Primavera Capital Group.
Reuters had reported last year that the company was
preparing to sell some non-core brands and was seeking out
private equity bidders.
"As we shift from a brand-led to a category-led growth
strategy, we are focusing on high growth categories with brands
we can stretch into new places and spaces to support our
medium-term growth ambitions, including 4%-6% growth in Health
(business)," CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Karo Pharma said the deal is
structured as a put option agreement and when completed will
scale up its operations in the United Kingdom and strengthen its
position in the dermatology category.
Reckitt will provide service and manufacturing support to
Karo for a limited time following completion of the deal, which
is expected in the second quarter of 2022, Karo Pharma said in a
statement.
No manufacturing sites are included as part of the deal and
Karo intends to transfer production to a new third party
contract manufacturing organization, the Stockholm-based
healthcare company added.
($1 = 0.7463 pounds)
