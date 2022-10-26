Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:12 2022-10-26 am EDT
5763.00 GBX   -3.40%
02:59aReckitt upbeat on sales outlook as prices rise
RE
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: Barclays and StanChart quarterly profit improves
AI
02:26aReckitt Benckiser's Q3 Revenue Jumps 14% Amid Demand for Nutrition Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reckitt upbeat on sales outlook as prices rise

10/26/2022 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser are seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser on Wednesday said its full-year sales would be at the upper end of previous guidance and reported better than expected quarterly sales, helped by sweeping price rises.

Reckitt and other consumer goods companies, from Procter & Gamble to Nestle, are raising prices sharply this year, enabling them to pass record energy and supply chain cost increases on to consumers.

The higher prices, which are contributing to a global cost-of-living crisis, are denting sales volumes as many people turn to cheaper or private label products. But, so far, falling demand, has been more than offset by price increases.

The maker of Dettol cleaning products and Durex condoms now expects like-for-like net revenue sales to grow between 6%-8% versus its previous estimate of an increase of 5%-8%, it said.

Reckitt, whose products also include Lysol cleaning products and Strepsils throat lozenges, said it continues to target growth in adjusted operating margins.

The company's third-quarter like-for-like revenue rose 7.4%, above the 6.1% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

Sales volumes declined 4.6%. Excluding Lysol sales, which were boosted by Covid-19 this time last year, they declined 1%. Prices for the company's products rose 12% in the quarter.

Net revenue growth benefitted from the temporary uplift in demand for infant formula in the United States due to a temporary shortage, prompted by rival Abbott Laboratories recalling products in Febriary.

Reckitt, which has held off on price increases in this category, said it estimated this benefit to have added about 3% to net revenue growth in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu, Editing by Louise Heavens and Matt Scuffham)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -0.35% 97.95 Delayed Quote.-30.16%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.27% 5966 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
All news about RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
02:59aReckitt upbeat on sales outlook as prices rise
RE
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: Barclays and StanChart quarterly profit improves
AI
02:26aReckitt Benckiser's Q3 Revenue Jumps 14% Amid Demand for Nutrition Products
MT
02:06aReckitt's Q3 Like-For-Like Revenue Rises 7.4%
RE
12:40aReckitt Benckiser 3Q Revenue Rose on Currency Effects; Expects Inflation in High Teens
DJ
10/25Reckitt Benckiser : Our attendance at COP27
PU
10/25UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/24Reckitt Benckiser : Q3 Trading Update 2022
PU
10/24Exclusive-Activist investor Peltz meets possible Unilever CEOs
RE
10/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 509 M 16 673 M 16 673 M
Net income 2022 2 480 M 2 850 M 2 850 M
Net Debt 2022 7 452 M 8 563 M 8 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 42 697 M 49 062 M 49 062 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5 966,00 GBX
Average target price 7 259,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela J. Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-5.93%49 062
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-26.22%18 017
THE CLOROX COMPANY-19.44%17 064
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK28.35%13 024
LION CORPORATION-2.28%2 868
WD-40 COMPANY-36.34%2 022