March 15 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser on Friday said it would pursue all options to have a $60 million verdict overturned in a baby formula case in the United States as it stood by the safety of all its products.

"We strongly disagree with the jury's decision to fault Mead Johnson and award damages," the consumer goods giant said in a statement.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)