Reco International Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:51 pm Share

Reco International Group Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.836396 million compared to CAD 0.525194 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.073006 million compared to CAD 0.455328 million a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 1.99 million compared to CAD 1.76 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.620268 million compared to CAD 0.269601 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.