Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Recon Technology, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCON   KYG7415M1244

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD.

(RCON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-08 pm EST
1.580 USD   -7.60%
2022Recon Technology Subsidiary Secures Contract From Unnamed Chinese Energy Firm to Provide Gas Flares
MT
2022Recon Awarded New Contract to Provide Gas Flares for Oil and Gas Fields in China's Northwestern Qinghai Province
PR
2022Recon Technology, Ltd Awards New Contract to Provide Gas Flares for Oil and Gas Fields in China's Northwestern Qinghai Province
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Recon Technology : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant - Form 6-K

02/08/2023 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On February 7, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors determined and ratified the Audit Committee's approval of the proposed appointment of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP ("Marcum Asia") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The services previously provided by Friedman LLP ("Friedman") are now provided by Marcum Asia.

The Company was notified by Friedman, the Company's then independent registered public accounting firm, that effective September 1, 2022, Friedman combined with Marcum LLP and continued to operate as an independent registered public accounting firm. Friedman continued to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm through February 1, 2023. On February 1, 2023, the Audit Committee approved the engagement of Marcum Asia to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company.

Friedman's reports on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, scope of accounting principles. During the Company's two most recent fiscal years and through February 1, 2022, there were no disagreements with Friedman on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope and procedures which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Friedman, would have caused Friedman to make reference to such matters in their reports. There were no reportable events (as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K) during the two fiscal years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, or in the subsequent period through February 1, 2023.

The Company provided Friedman with a copy of the forgoing disclosure and requested Friedman to furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not Friedman agrees with the above statements. A copy of Friedman's letter, dated February 8, 2023, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 6-K.

During the two most recent fiscal years and in the subsequent period through February 1, 2023, the Company has not consulted with Marcum Asia with respect to the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that would have been rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, or any other matters set forth in Item 304(a)(2)(i) or (ii) of Regulation S-K.

Exhibits

Exhibit 16.1 Letter of Friedman LLP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 8, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Recon Technology Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 21:40:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD.
2022Recon Technology Subsidiary Secures Contract From Unnamed Chinese Energy Firm to Provid..
MT
2022Recon Awarded New Contract to Provide Gas Flares for Oil and Gas Fields in China's Nort..
PR
2022Recon Technology, Ltd Awards New Contract to Provide Gas Flares for Oil and Gas Fields ..
CI
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Still on Positive Ground in Late Trade
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Add to Losses Friday Afternoon
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy
MT
2022Recon Technology Unit Secures Heating Furnaces Equipment Contract With Chinese Oil, Gas..
MT
2022Recon Awarded RMB3.97 Million New Contract to Provide High Efficiency Heating Furnaces ..
PR
2022Capitalgainsreport : CapitalGainsReport: Energy Stocks to Watch: HNRC, SNRG, AGYP, VIVK, R..
AQ
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rebound with Broader Markets, Crude Oil Gains
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,40 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 57,8 M 57,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Recon Technology, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,71
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shen Ping Yin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jia Liu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yong Quan Bi Chairman
Guang Qiang Chen Chief Technology Officer & Director
Nelson N. S. Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD.35.71%58
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED0.80%76 534
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-2.64%35 288
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY7.21%32 715
NOV INC.11.39%9 141
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.83%6 031