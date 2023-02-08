Recon Technology : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant - Form 6-K

Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On February 7, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors determined and ratified the Audit Committee's approval of the proposed appointment of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP ("Marcum Asia") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The services previously provided by Friedman LLP ("Friedman") are now provided by Marcum Asia.

The Company was notified by Friedman, the Company's then independent registered public accounting firm, that effective September 1, 2022, Friedman combined with Marcum LLP and continued to operate as an independent registered public accounting firm. Friedman continued to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm through February 1, 2023. On February 1, 2023, the Audit Committee approved the engagement of Marcum Asia to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company.

Friedman's reports on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, scope of accounting principles. During the Company's two most recent fiscal years and through February 1, 2022, there were no disagreements with Friedman on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope and procedures which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Friedman, would have caused Friedman to make reference to such matters in their reports. There were no reportable events (as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K) during the two fiscal years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, or in the subsequent period through February 1, 2023.

The Company provided Friedman with a copy of the forgoing disclosure and requested Friedman to furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not Friedman agrees with the above statements. A copy of Friedman's letter, dated February 8, 2023, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 6-K.

During the two most recent fiscal years and in the subsequent period through February 1, 2023, the Company has not consulted with Marcum Asia with respect to the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that would have been rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, or any other matters set forth in Item 304(a)(2)(i) or (ii) of Regulation S-K.