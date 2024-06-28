BEIJING, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2024.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights:

- Total revenue was RMB45.3 million ($6.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2023, identical to the same period in 2022.

- Gross profit decreased to RMB12.1 million ($1.7 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2023, from RMB13.1 million ($1.8 million) for the same period in 2022.

- Gross margin decreased to 26.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2023 from 28.8% for the same period in 2022.

- Net loss was RMB23.1 million ($3.3 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of RMB6.8 million ($1.0 million) from net loss of RMB29.9 million ($4.2 million) for the same period of 2022.





































For the Six Months Ended





December 31,

(in RMB millions, except earnings per

share; differences due to rounding)

2023

2022

Increase /(Decrease)

Percentage Change

Revenue

RMB

45.3

RMB

45.6

RMB

0.3

(0.7) % Gross profit





12.1





13.1





(1.0)

(7.8) % Gross margin





26.7 %



28.8 %



(7.8) % /

Net loss





(23.1)





(29.9)





(6.8)

22.6 % Net loss per share – Basic

and diluted





(8.27)





(15.46)





(7.19)

46.5 %

Management Commentary

"We have had a good six months in all of our major businesses, especially our oilfield services business," said Mr. Shenping Yin, Founder and CEO of Recon. "Although our revenues were flat compared to last year, the structural improvement of our business is essentially complete. Our onshore oil and gas fields service business has shown good signs of recovery, and we have also developed new customers in offshore fields. We have purchased land to begin construction of a chemical plant for the chemical recycling of plastic waste, and are continuing to work on the pre-approval procedures required to operate the plant, which are essential to ensure future compliance in China. We believe this facility will generate significant returns for our company and our shareholders in the future and is also an important way for us to meet our EGS obligations. We remain excited about fiscal 2024 and beyond."

First Six Months Fiscal 2024 Financial Results:

Revenue

Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2023 were approximately RMB45.3 million ($6.4 million), a decrease of approximately RMB0.3 million ($0.04 million) or 0.7% from RMB45.6 million ($6.4 million) for the same period in 2022.

- Revenue from automation product and software decreased by RMB1.5 million ($0.2 million) or 7.9%. During the six months period ended by December 31, 2023, affected by temporary changes in market participation requirements from electricity industry customers, our business in the electronic automation segment disrupted and revenue from non-oilfield customers decreased by RMB9.6 million ($1.3 million). However, due to the recovery of oilfield production, sales to oilfield customers increased by RMB8.1million ($1.1 million). Thus, our revenue from automation product and software business decreased slightly overall. We anticipate that revenue from the electronic business will resume and revenue will recover from October, 2024.

- Revenue from equipment and accessories increased by RMB8.1 million ($1.1 million) or 83.6%. The increase in revenue was driven by the continued growth of our oilfield business and the successful expansion of our offshore oilfield services.

- Revenue from oilfield environmental protection decreased by RMB4.7 million ($0.7 million) or 37.0%, mainly due to a reduction in the volume of oily wastewater provided by customers as their production intensity decreased. In addition, Gansu BHD' s hazardous waste operation permit expired in July, 2023, and the renewal process took longer than expected due to changing government regulations. Production activities were not allowed during this period. As a result, revenue from oily sludge treatment was reduced to a remarkably low level.

- Revenue from platform outsourcing services decreased by RMB2.2 million ($0.3 million) or 55.3%. The decrease was mainly due to reduced demand from former gas station customers as they upgraded their own online systems and limited cooperation with third parties. During the period, we shifted our target market from gasoline users to diesel users and established partnerships with several major online freight platform customers. We expect the increase in revenue from this segment to gradually form a new business base for the Company.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenues increased slightly from RMB32.4 million ($4.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2022 to RMB 33.2 million ($4.7 million) for the same period in 2023.

- For the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, cost of revenue from automation product and software was approximately RMB14.9 million and RMB14.0 million ($2.0 million), respectively, representing a decrease of approximately RMB0.9 million ($0.1 million) or 6.2%. The decrease in cost of revenue from automation product and software was primarily attributable to decreased revenue of automation products.

- For the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, cost of revenue from equipment and accessories was approximately RMB6.2 million and ¥12.7 million ($1.8 million), respectively, representing an increase of approximately RMB6.6 million ($0.9 million) or 106.1%. The increase in cost of revenue from equipment and accessories was primarily attributable to increased revenue of equipment and accessories.

- For the six months ended December 31,2022 and 2023, cost of revenue from oilfield environmental protection was approximately RMB9.8 million and RMB5.9 million ($0.8 million), respectively, representing a decrease of approximately RMB3.9 million ($0.5 million) or 39.6%. The decrease in the cost of revenue, mainly drawn from wastewater and oily sludge treatments, was in line with decrease in revenue related to our oily sludge treatment.

- For the six months ended December 31,2022 and 2023, cost of revenue from platform outsourcing services was approximately RMB1.2 million and RMB0.3 million ($0.04 million). The decrease in cost of revenue was mainly due to a reduction in the number of employees, and saved servers leasing costs.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased to RMB12.1 million ($1.7 million) for the six months ended December 31,2023 from RMB13.1 million ($1.8 million) for the same period in 2022. Our gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 26.7 % for the six months ended December 31, 2023 from 28.8% for the same period in 2022.

- For the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, our gross profit from automation product and software was approximately RMB4.1 million and RMB3.5 million ($0.5 million), respectively, representing a decrease in gross profit of approximately RMB0.6 million ($0.1 million) or 14.3%. The gross margin for automation product and software has remained relatively stable in this period.

- For the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, gross profit from equipment and accessories was approximately RMB3.5 million and RMB5.1 million ($0.7 million), respectively, representing an increase of approximately RMB1.6 million ($0.2 million) or 46.4 %. The reason for the decrease in gross margin is that oilfield customers have adopted a low-cost operating model and tightly controlled budgets, which has narrowed the overall margins of the market. Consequently, we had to resort to lower margins to secure business.

- For the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, gross profit from oilfield environmental protection was approximately RMB2.8 million and RMB2.0 million ($0.3 million), respectively, representing a decrease of RMB0.8 million ($0.1 million) or 27.4%. The decrease in gross profit from oilfield environmental protection was primarily due to decreased production of oily sludge and oily wastewater.

- For the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, gross profit from platform outsourcing services was approximately RMB2.8 million and RMB1.5 million ($0.2 million), respectively, representing a decrease of approximately RMB1.3 million ($0.2 million) or 46.6%, primarily due to lower sales as a result of lower demand.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses increased by 13.1%, or RMB0.5 million ($0.1 million), from RMB4.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 to RMB4.5 million ($0.6 million) in the same period of 2023.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 15.9%, or RMB4.2 million ($0.6 million), from RMB26.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 to RMB22.0 million ($3.1 million) in the same period of 2023.

The Company also recorded a net recovery of credit losses of RMB7.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to net provision for credit losses of RMB1.6 million ($0.2 million) for the same period in 2023.

Research and development expenses remained relatively stable with a slight increase by 32.4%, or RMB1.7 million ($0.2 million) from RMB5.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 to RMB6.8 million ($1.0 million) for the same period of 2023.

Loss from operations

Loss from operations was RMB22.8 million ($3.2 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a loss of RMB15.1 million for the same period of 2022. This RMB7.7 million ($1.1 million) increase in loss from operations was primarily due to the increase in operating expense as discussed above.

Change in fair value of warrant liability

The Company classified the warrants issued in connection with common share offering as liabilities at their fair value and adjusted the warrant instrument to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. Loss in fair value changes of warrant liability was RMB20.1million and RMB0.22 million ($0.03 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. On December 14, 2023, the Company redeemed an aggregate of 17,953,269 (997,404 warrants post 2024 Reverse Split) warrants from the Sellers, and the difference between the repurchase price and fair value of the warrants, a difference of RMB1.72 million ($0.24 million), was recognized as loss in fair value changes of warrant liability.

Interest income

Net interest income was RMB10.4 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net interest income of RMB5.0 million for the same period of 2022. The RMB5.4 million ($0.8 million) increase in net interest income was primarily due to the increased short-term investments we invested during the six months ended December 31,2023.

Other income (expenses), net.

Other net expenses was RMB8.6 million ($1.2 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to other net income of RMB0.3 million for the same period of 2022. The RMB8.9 million ($1.2 million) increase in other net expenses was primarily due to an increase in other expenses of RMB8.9 million ($1.2 million) as we accrued an estimated liability based on the potential for future significant transaction compensation in contracts to repurchase investor warrants during the six months ended December 31, 2023. On December 14, 2023, the Company redeemed an aggregate of 17,953,269 (997,404 warrants post 2024 Reverse Split) warrants from the Sellers. The Warrant Purchase Agreement stipulated that "The Company has agreed that if the Company repurchases any other warrants prior to June 14, 2024 at a higher purchase price per Warrant than the purchase price per Warrant stated in the Warrant Purchase Agreement, then the Company shall pay Sellers the difference between the purchase prices per Warrant. Similarly, if the Company enters into or announces any Fundamental Transactions as defined in the Warrants, and the Black-Scholes Value is a purchase price per Warrant that is higher than the purchase price per Warrant stated in the Warrant Purchase Agreement, then the Company shall pay Sellers the difference between the Black-Scholes Value purchase price per Warrant and the stated purchase price per Warrant in the Warrant Purchase Agreement". The Company accrued an estimated liability of $1.2 million based on the potential for future significant transaction compensation in contracts to repurchase investor warrants during the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Net loss

As a result of the factors described above, net loss was RMB23.1 million ($3.3 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of RMB6.8 million ($1.0 million) from net loss of RMB29.9 million for the same period of 2022.

Cash and short-term investment

As of June 30, 2023, we had cash in the amount of approximately RMB104.1 million ($14.7 million) and short-term investment in bank fixed income product of approximately RMB184.2 million ($25.9 million). As of December 31, 2023, we had cash in the amount of approximately RMB121.8 million ($17.2 million) and short-term investment in bank fixed income product of approximately RMB134.0 million ($18.9 million).

About Recon Technology, Ltd ("RCON")

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is the People's Republic of China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions within several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients. For additional information please visit: http://www.recon.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Recon includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws throughout this press release. A reader can identify forward-looking statements because they are not limited to historical fact or they use words such as "scheduled," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "committed," "intend," "continue," or "will likely result," and similar expressions that concern Recon's strategy, plans, intentions or beliefs about future occurrences or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change at any time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Recon expected. Many of these statements are derived from Recon's operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions that Recon believes are reasonable, or are based on various assumptions about certain plans, activities or events which we expect will or may occur in the future. However, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Recon cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Recon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20‑F and any subsequent half-year financial filings on Form 6‑K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that Recon makes from time to time in its SEC filings and public communications. Recon cannot assure the reader that it will realize the results or developments Recon anticipates, or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect Recon or its operations in the way Recon expects. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Recon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, Recon.

For more information, please contact:

The Company

Ms. Liu Jia

Chief Financial Officer

Recon Technology, Ltd

Phone: +86 (10) 8494-5799

Email: info@recon.cn

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





As of June, 30

As of December, 31

As of December, 31



2023

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US Dollars ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash

¥ 104,125,800

¥ 121,848,777

$ 17,162,041 Restricted cash



731,545



3,904



550 Short-term investments



184,184,455



133,950,650



18,866,554 Notes receivable



3,742,390



12,532,717



1,765,196 Accounts receivable, net



27,453,415



30,813,885



4,340,045 Inventories, net



6,330,701



1,855,535



261,347 Other receivables, net



2,185,733



4,184,778



589,414 Loans to third parties



123,055,874



79,374,144



11,179,614 Purchase advances, net



2,680,456



1,996,413



281,189 Contract costs, net



49,572,685



37,323,824



5,256,951 Prepaid expenses



350,119



295,384



41,603 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - current (including ¥nil and ¥113,361 ($15,967) from a related party as of June 30,

2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively)









879,288



123,845 Total current assets



504,413,173



425,059,299



59,868,349



















Property and equipment, net



24,752,864



23,492,024



3,308,782 Long-term other receivables, net



3,640



—



— Long-term loan to third parties



—



18,500,000



2,605,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - non-current (including ¥335,976 and ¥nil from a related party as of June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2023, respectively)



2,654,900



16,204,906



2,282,413 Total Assets

¥ 531,824,577

¥ 483,256,229

$ 68,065,215



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current liabilities

















Short-term bank loans

¥ 12,451,481

¥ 12,336,285

$ 1,737,529 Accounts payable



10,791,721



12,062,861



1,699,018 Other payables



5,819,010



1,688,166



237,773 Other payable- related parties



2,592,395



2,209,017



311,134 Contract liabilities



2,748,365



4,888,749



688,566 Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



2,382,516



2,399,919



338,022 Taxes payable



1,163,006



1,702,898



239,848 Short-term borrowings - related parties



20,018,222



20,019,889



2,819,742 Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥335,976 and ¥113,361 ($15,967) from a related party as of June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2023, respectively)



3,066,146



1,038,354



146,248 Warrant liability - current









8,519,880



1,200,000 Total Current Liabilities



61,032,862



66,866,018



9,417,880



















Operating lease liabilities - non-current (including ¥nil and ¥nil from a related party as of June 30, 2023 and December 31,

2023, respectively)



25,144



25,869



3,644 Warrant liability - non-current



31,615,668



993,986



140,000 Total Liabilities



92,673,674



67,885,873



9,561,524



















Commitments and Contingencies





































Equity

















Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 US dollar par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 2,306,295 shares and 2,371,573 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively*



26,932



27,791



3,914 Class B Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 US dollar par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized; 7,100,000 shares and 7,100,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively*



4,693



4,693



661 Additional paid-in capital*



580,340,061



584,275,905



82,293,540 Statutory reserve



4,148,929



4,148,929



584,364 Accumulated deficit



(170,440,826)



(192,994,848)



(27,182,756) Accumulated other comprehensive income



35,127,173



30,517,774



4,298,339 Total shareholders' equity



449,206,962



425,980,244



59,998,062 Non-controlling interests



(10,056,059)



(10,609,888)



(1,494,371) Total equity



439,150,903



415,370,356



58,503,691 Total Liabilities and Equity

¥ 531,824,577

¥ 483,256,229

$ 68,065,215

* Retrospectively restated for the 1-for-18 reverse stock split on May 1, 2024 and change in capital structure on March 29, 2024.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





For the six months ended



December 31,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

USD



















Revenue

















Revenue

¥ 45,559,591

¥ 45,256,672

$ 6,374,269 Revenue



45,559,591



45,256,672



6,374,269



















Cost of revenue

















Cost of revenue



32,427,772



33,150,930



4,669,211 Cost of revenue



32,427,772



33,150,930



4,669,211



















Gross profit



13,131,819



12,105,742



1,705,058



















Selling and distribution expenses



4,021,899



4,547,115



640,448 General and administrative expenses



26,212,540



22,042,042



3,104,557 Allowance for (net recovery of) credit losses



(7,141,708)



1,553,364



218,787 Research and development expenses



5,109,302



6,765,287



952,871 Operating expenses



28,202,033



34,907,808



4,916,663



















Loss from operations



(15,070,214)



(22,802,066)



(3,211,605)



















Other income (expenses)

















Subsidy income



85,602



131,428



18,511 Interest income



5,187,649



12,060,640



1,698,706 Interest expense



(169,091)



(1,683,289)



(237,086) Loss in fair value changes of warrants liability



(20,097,665)



(1,941,195)



(273,412) Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)



42,455



(76,040)



(10,710) Other income



157,753



(8,701,288)



(1,225,550) Other income, net



(14,793,297)



(209,744)



(29,541) Loss before income tax



(29,863,511)



(23,011,810)



(3,241,146) Income tax expenses



9,180



96,041



13,527 Net loss



(29,872,691)



(23,107,851)



(3,254,673)



















Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



3,727



(553,829)



(78,005) Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (29,876,418)

¥ (22,554,022)

$ (3,176,668)



















Comprehensive income (loss)

















Net loss



(29,872,691)



(23,107,851)



(3,254,673) Foreign currency translation adjustment



9,663,701



(4,609,399)



(649,220) Comprehensive loss



(20,208,990)



(27,717,250)



(3,903,893) Less: Comprehensive Income (loss) attributable to non- controlling interests



3,727



(553,829)



(78,005) Comprehensive loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (20,212,717)

¥ (27,163,421)

$ (3,825,888)



















Loss per share - basic and diluted*

¥ (15.46)

¥ (8.27)

$ (1.16)



















Weighted - average shares -basic and diluted*



1,932,544



2,728,056



2,728,056

* Retrospectively restated for the 1-for-18 reverse stock split on May 1, 2024.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





For the six months ended December 31,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US Dollars Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net loss

¥ (29,872,691)

¥ (23,107,851)

$ (3,254,673) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



1,952,625



1,426,971



200,985 Loss (gain) from disposal of equipment



(12,782)



32,252



4,543 Gain in fair value changes of warrants liability



20,097,665



10,461,075



1,473,412 Allowance for (net recovery of) credit losses



(7,141,708)



1,553,364



218,787 Allowance for slow moving inventories



245,990



(350,637)



(49,386) Amortization of right of use assets



1,627,888



570,959



80,418 Restricted shares issued for management and employees



1,796,417



2,866,560



403,747 Restricted shares issued for services



4,304,857



1,070,143



150,726 Accrued interest income from loans to third parties



(3,757,041)



(4,415,298)



(621,882) Accrued interest income from short-term investment



—



(2,352,250)



(331,307) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Notes receivable



2,356,367



(8,790,327)



(1,238,092) Accounts receivable



(12,501,742)



(4,412,034)



(621,422) Inventories



(1,158,138)



4,863,435



685,000 Other receivables



(9,673,906)



5,465,227



769,761 Purchase advances



(449,477)



558,040



78,598 Contract costs



9,765,091



10,442,916



1,470,854 Prepaid expense



10,345



54,734



7,709 Prepaid expense - related parties



275,000



—



— Operating lease liabilities



(1,619,168)



(2,027,067)



(285,506) Accounts payable



247,387



1,271,140



179,036 Other payables



(1,414,691)



(4,103,150)



(577,918) Other payables-related parties



231,133



(383,378)



(53,998) Contract liabilities



(1,945,877)



2,140,385



301,467 Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



27,710



17,399



2,451 Taxes payable



677,510



537,591



75,718 Net cash used in operating activities



(25,931,236)



(6,609,801)



(930,972)



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchases of property and equipment



(821,272)



(216,082)



(30,435) Proceeds from disposal of equipment



31,950



20,000



2,817 Purchase of land use right



—



(15,000,251)



(2,112,741) Repayments of loans to third parties



25,194,900



44,613,948



6,283,743 Payments made for loans to third parties



(58,488,100)



(16,600,000)



(2,338,061) Payments for short-term investments



—



(131,598,400)



(18,535,247) Redemption of short-term investments



—



180,338,865



25,400,198 Net cash (used in) generated by investing activities



(34,082,522)



61,558,080



8,670,274



















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from short-term bank loans



1,000,000



—



— Repayments of short-term bank loans



—



(123,000)



(17,324) Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties



10,000,000



10,000,000



1,408,471 Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties



(9,000,000)



(10,018,222)



(1,411,037) Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party



(476,927)



—



— Redemption of warrants



—



(31,866,604)



(4,488,317) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



1,523,073



(32,007,826)



(4,508,207)



















Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and restricted cash



10,633,748



(5,945,117)



(837,352)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash



(47,856,937)



16,995,336



2,393,743 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year



317,698,417



104,857,345



14,768,848 Cash and restricted cash at end of year

¥ 269,841,480

¥ 121,852,681

$ 17,162,591



















Supplemental cash flow information

















Cash paid during the year for interest

¥ 624,321

¥ 468,440

$ 64,601 Cash paid during the year for taxes

¥ 9,180

¥ 16,505

$ 2,276



















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

















Cash

¥ 316,974,857

¥ 104,125,800

¥ 14,665,812 Restricted cash



723,560



731,545



103,036 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

¥ 317,698,417

¥ 104,857,345

$ 14,768,848



















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year

















Cash

¥ 269,111,420

¥ 121,848,777

¥ 17,162,041 Restricted cash



730,060



3,904



550 Cash and restricted cash, end of year

¥ 269,841,480

¥ 121,852,681

$ 17,162,591



















Non-cash investing and financing activities

















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

¥ —

¥ 298,783

$ 41,204 Reduction of right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations due to early termination of lease agreement

¥ 43,881

¥ —

$ — Inventories transferred to and used as fixed assets

¥ (65,456)

¥ —

$ —



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements



