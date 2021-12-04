Log in
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

12/04/2021 | 12:03pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the below dates. If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, or you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can click on any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period Start

Class Period End

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Höegh LNG Partners LP 

(NYSE: HMLP)

Click Here

8/12/2019

7/27/2021

12/27/2021

TMC the metals company

(NASDAQ: TMC)

Click Here

3/4/2021

10/5/2021

12/27/2021

Camber Energy

(NYSE: CEI)

Click Here

2/18/2021

10/4/2021

12/28/2021

Reconnaissance Energy

(OTC: RECAF)

Click Here

2/28/2019

9/7/2021

12/27/2021

On24, Inc.

(NYSE:ONTF)

Click Here

Pursuant to the Ipo

1/3/2022

Owlet, Inc.

(NYSE: OWLT)

Click Here

3/31/2021

10/4/2021

1/18/2022

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings

(NYSE: DNA)

Click Here

5/11/2021

10/5/2021

1/18/2022

StoneCo Ltd.

(NASDAQ: STNE)

Click Here

3/11/2021

11/16/2021

1/18/2022

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-with-substantial-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301437497.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
