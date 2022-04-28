Reconnaissance Energy Africa : FYE MD&A 12-31-2021 04/28/2022 | 11:32pm EDT Send by mail :

FORM 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), dated April 28, 2022, of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.'s ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as information and expectations concerning the Company's outlook based on currently available information. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (the "Audited Financial Statements"), which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Unless otherwise noted, references to dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars. Throughout this report we refer from time to time to "ReconAfrica", "the Company", "we", "us", "our" or "its". All these terms are used in respect of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. which is the reporting issuer in this document. We recommend that readers consult the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" on the last page of this MD&A. OVERVIEW, OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS ReconAfrica is a Canadian-based oil and gas company working collaboratively with national governments to explore oil and gas potential in Northeast Namibia and Northwest Botswana - the Kavango basin. In July 2021, the Company completed the acquisition Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance") by way of plan of arrangement as described further below. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "RECO" and quoted on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "RECAF". NAMIBIA LICENCE ReconAfrica, through its wholly owned Namibian subsidiary, holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration licence in northeast Namibia which covers the entire Kavango sedimentary basin (the "Namibia Licence") within Namibia. National Petroleum Company of Namibia ("NAMCOR"), a Namibian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 10% interest in the Namibia Licence on a carried interest basis. The Namibia Licence, which is governed by the terms of a Petroleum Agreement among the Company, NAMCOR and the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") dated January 26, 2015, provides the Company with the exclusive right and obligation to conduct exploration activities on certain licensed property covering an area of approximately 25,341.33 sq km (6.3 million acres) and based on commercial success, it entitles ReconAfrica to obtain a 25-year production licence. The Kavango basin offers large scale conventional play types. Namibia's Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act No. 2, 1991 provides that the MME may grant petroleum exploration licences having a duration comprised of three periods: Initial Period, First Renewal Period and Second Renewal Period, having terms of four years, two years and two years respectively. Each period may be extended for an extension period of one year by application to MME. A commercial discovery of oil or gas made during the exploration period entitles the holder of the exploration licence to a production licence with a 25-year term, and renewal period of up to ten years. On December 24, 2019, the MME approved the Namibia Licence for ReconAfrica's First Renewal Period and on September 23, 2021, the First Renewal Period was extended such that it now continues until January 29, 2023. ReconAfrica's agreement with MME and NAMCOR calls for a minimum work program during the First Renewal Period comprised of the drilling and exploration of stratigraphic wells and 250km of 2D seismic, with an aggregate expenditure for exploration activities of US$10,000,000. The work requirements for both 2D seismic and aggregate expenditure have been satisfied, as discussed further below. BOTSWANA LICENCE In June 2020, the Company through its wholly owned Botswana subsidiary, was granted a petroleum licence (the "Botswana Licence") in northwestern Botswana for 2.22 million acres (8,990 km2). Terms of the Botswana Licence are as follows: • 100% working interest in all petroleum rights from surface to basement

• An initial 4-year exploration period, with renewals up to an additional 10 years, in accordance with the Botswana Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act

• Upon declaration of commercial production, the operator holds the right to enter into a 25-year production licence with a 20-year renewal period, in accordance with the Botswana Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act

• Royalties associated with the production licence will be subject to negotiation, in accordance with the Botswana Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act

• The Company has committed to a minimum work program of US$432,000 over the first 4-year exploration period In June 2020, the Company, through its wholly owned Botswana subsidiary, entered into a farm-out option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with a private company, who originally generated the opportunity, which subsequently assigned its interest in the Option Agreement to Renaissance. The Option Agreement provided Renaissance with the right to acquire a 50% working interest in the Botswana Licence (the "Option"), exercisable at any time for up to a period of 36 months upon: (i) payment of $1.0 million, if the Option was exercised within 18 months of the date the Botswana Licence was awarded to the Company, or $1.5 million if the Option was exercised between 18 months and 36 months from the date the Botswana Licence was awarded to the Company; and (ii) the approval of the Botswana Department of Mines and Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security to transfer the Botswana Licence upon the exercise of the Option. Upon completing the acquisition of Renaissance as discussed below, ReconAfrica regained full operational control over exploration and development as permitted by the Botswana Licence and continues to hold its rights over the full 2.22 million acres. ReconAfrica has excluded a number of environmentally sensitive areas from the area of the Botswana License, including the Tsodilo Hills. Additionally, the project has set no-go and buffer zones to protect water that include a 10-km setback from the Okavango River and a 20-km setback from the Okavango Delta. DRILLING PROGRAM Despite travel bans and logistical restrictions in Namibia and elsewhere resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), Jarvie-1, the Company's Crown 750 drilling rig, initiated drilling of the first well (6-2) of ReconAfrica's drilling program in the Kavango basin of North-East Namibia on January 11, 2021. On April 19, 2021, the 6-2 well was successfully, temporarily capped and the rig was moved approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) north to the second well site in the program, the 6-1 location, where drilling commenced on May 5, 2021. The 6-1 was drilled to a final depth of 2,780 meters (9,121 feet) with casing set to total depth. Both wells were left in a state that allows potential testing of possible production zones later. These first two wells are within one of several major sub-basins of the larger, more laterally extensive, Kavango sedimentary basin. There was no hydraulic fracturing or other stimulation in the well programs, as all targets for the drilling program are conventional reservoirs. In keeping with the Company's policy of implementing environmental best practices, ReconAfrica used an advanced water-based drilling fluid system to protect the environment. This Polyamine system, provided by Valence Drilling Fluids LLC., uses freshwater as the base fluid. The plant-based products added to the base fluid are created through an organic process and are biodegradable. This water-based drilling fluid is environmentally safe and provides improved samples (cuttings and core), which can be utilized to determine a range of petroleum properties and locations for future exploration and production wells. Highlights from the drilling of the 6-2 and 6-1 wells are as follows: • The 6-2 well and the 6-1 well reached total depths of 2,294 meters (7,526 feet) and 2,780 meters (9,121 feet) respectively.

• The 6-2 well had over 250 meters (820 feet) of hydrocarbon shows while the 6-1 well had over 350 meters (1,148 feet) of hydrocarbon shows.

• Both wells had full logging suites, extensive sidewall cores in addition to the full sample analysis of cuttings, and hydrocarbon shows, and were completed to enable the running of vertical seismic, and potential for re-entry production testing at a later date. • The Company has now completed all drilling components required to satisfy the work program requirements for an extension of the exploration period on the Namibia Licence.

• The Company will begin the second phase of drilling in 2022 using locations that were identified through the recently acquired Phase 1, 2D seismic data. Kawe 6-2 Well: The first stratigraphic test well, the 6-2 in Kawe, Namibia, was drilled to a final depth of 2,294 meters (7,526 feet). The well was left in a state that allows it to be re-entered to run a Vertical Seismic Profile ("VSP") and test potential zones of interest. A total of over 250 meters (820 feet) of conventional migrated light oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids were encountered over three zones. Work completed by Worldwide Geochemistry, Houston, on the 6-2 well highlighted three potential hydrocarbon bearing zones, fluid types, hydrocarbon migration, characteristics, and the potential for production testing. In September 2021, Core Laboratories ("Core Lab") provided initial analysis of the cores taken from the 6-2 well, and Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. used this data to calibrate log analysis to provide the first petrophysical study of the Kavango basin. The petrophysical study identified what the Company believes are five potential conventional reservoir zones in the 6-2 well, of which three are clastic zones (sandstone) and two are carbonate zones (limestone, dolomite) based on the first set of core analysis and mineralogical data from Core Labs. The Company believes this study, which brings together wireline log data, core data, and sample and hydrocarbon show data from the 6-2 well, confirms 198 meters (650 feet) of net conventional reservoir over five separate intervals. The Company ran a VSP in the 6-2 well. The VSP obtains high resolution seismic information from the wellbore and is used to integrate the wellbore data into the nearby 2D Phase 1 seismic line. The VSP confirmed evidence of a significant fault observed while drilling the well. The combined 6-2 wellbore data and 2D seismic interpretation have identified 6-2 as a viable sidetrack candidate targeting an up-dip porosity interval with potential hydrocarbon accumulation. Mbambi 6-1 Well: The second stratigraphic test well, the 6-1 in Mbambi, Namibia, was drilled to a final depth of 2,780 meters (9,121 feet). Casing is set to total depth. A VSP was run in this well with a seismic line shot across its wellbore, indicating the well was drilled on a significant intra-rift fault block that was very fractured and faulted. It will be left in a state that allows it to be re-entered to run potential testing of possible production zones. A preliminary total of 350 meters (1,148 feet) of oil and natural gas shows were encountered over seven potential zones. After significant shipping issues related to global supply chains, the well core data is now in the process of being analyzed. Continuing Operations: With the confirmation of a working conventional hydrocarbon system within the first of a potential five sub basins, the Company, and its joint venture partner NAMCOR, will be using drilling and 2D seismic data to determine the planning and execution of future drilling locations. In addition to potential production testing results from the 6-2 and 6-1 wells, future drilling locations will target potential hydrocarbon bearing structures from the seismic program with the purpose of achieving commercial levels of oil and natural gas production. It is expected that drilling will recommence in the second quarter of 2022. SEISMIC OPERATIONS The Company completed nearly 500 linear kilometers of seismic acquisition and processing in 2021. This 2D seismic program is the first seismic acquisition project to ever be conducted in the Kavango Basin. The program was designed using very low environmental impact seismic equipment; Accelerated Weight Drop (AWD) and cable-less sensors. With the success of the first two recently drilled stratigraphic wells confirming an active conventional petroleum system within the basin, this seismic program was designed to delineate potential traps and hydrocarbon reservoirs. Third party processing of the data by DownUnder GeoSolutions (America) LLC in Houston, Texas, and Absolute Imaging Inc. in Calgary, Canada, was completed and finalized. Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the Company received the final processing results of the 2021 seismic program. These seismic sections show good quality seismic images of structural and stratigraphic features, which provides a target rich environment for the upcoming drilling program scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. The seismic data, integrated with the processed VSPs results for wells 6-1 and 6-2, is being interpreted in-house, and will be augmented by third party interpretation for the selection of well locations for the next round of drilling. Where possible, this seismic campaign made use of local suppliers and businesses such as lodges, hotels, industrial yards, equipment rental agencies, vehicle rentals, communications providers, fuel distributors, PPE suppliers, and caterers. Early processing results illustrate: 1. The overall good quality of the seismic data.

2. Significant extensional grabens with normal fault systems connected by steep wrench-related shear zones.

3. Well-developed expansion of stratigraphic section in the grabens.

4. Clear stratigraphic resolution of a variety of depositional geometries.

5. Good fault resolution, some major faults extending over several thousand meters to near surface, and potential for multiple styles of trapping.

6. Consistency with the rift basin origin of the Kavango basin.

7. Adjacent thrust faulted and folded basin. The Company has embarked on a second seismic acquisition campaign in Q1 2022. In parallel, interpretation of the 2021 seismic data is continuing apace. ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ReconAfrica's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") approach to business is designed to ensure we conduct our business activities responsibly and to align with the expectations of communities, governments, and other stakeholders. Our ESG key sectors provide a basis for measuring our performance against global standards. ReconAfrica is committed to protecting the environment, avoiding environmentally sensitive areas, minimizing disturbances, and implementing best practices according to international standards. We have conducted comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessments ("EIAs") for both our stratigraphic wells and our 2D seismic programs. We have our Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) for our stratigraphic well and our 2D seismic program. These two ECCs have allowed ReconAfrica, in Namibia, to continue our ongoing operational work. The strict and fully developed Namibian regulatory regime inclusive of legal, regulatory standards, policies and practices are followed and we work with all levels of government to ensure these important steps are valued. In Q2 2021, ReconAfrica announced its commitment to ESG and a carbon neutral approach that would support the net zero carbon emission goals of Namibia and Botswana. ReconAfrica is also developing plans to implement its own carbon-neutral objectives to address national net zero carbon emissions targets and to align with the goals of Namibia and Botswana. The Company has initiated analysis of greenhouse gas emissions tracking for ongoing and planned operations. Future goals are also likely to be shaped by carbon-reduction. To date, ReconAfrica has committed N$112 million ($10 million) to ESG initiatives in Namibia, of which approximately $1.3 million has been expended on various programs as of December 31, 2021. Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021, ReconAfrica continued to advance on several of its ESG targets, including: • Community Outreach - Health and Wellness: The Company is drilling and installing community water wells for several communities within Kavango East and Kavango West. This is a key focus area for ReconAfrica. We are also providing school materials and sports equipment to schools within the Phase Two 2D seismic route. The Company has also provided funding for organization such as Project Never Walk Alone, whose primary purpose is to eradicate bare footedness in Namibia by raising funds to ensure that Namibian children and those in need do not go barefoot to and from school and otherwise. Finally, the Company participation in nationwide drive, We Race Together, is making a social difference in Namibia. This is an ongoing, established, and well-known project in Namibia and assists in various socio-economic initiatives including supporting gender-based violence and low-cost-housing initiatives.

• Community Outreach - Education sponsorship and assistance: Ten Science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics ("STEAM") scholarships for new graduates from Kavango East and Kavango West have been granted. ReconAfrica also provided emergency funding for Namibian students who were impacted by the war in Ukraine and stranded as a result of the conflict.

• Operational Performance: ReconAfrica is working on the Kawe demonstration project that includes conducting studies to review the impacts of the drilling fluids and mud pit soils on agricultural product growth patterns including enhancing agricultural yields. It is important to review a variety of testing aspects and to see how the drilling fluids and mud pit soils interact with key agricultural crops for livelihood aspects for potential community gardens, assisting local communities.

• Biodiversity - Wildlife monitoring: ReconAfrica is establishing an extensive project on wildlife monitoring with collaring initiatives with elephants, crocodiles and other important and valued wildlife in the Kavango East and Kavango West areas. This is a highly important initiative for both ReconAfrica and the Government of Namibia. Our ESG goals include: Implement regulatory compliance and include regulatory bodies in a proactive manner; engage openly with stakeholders and work collaboratively to address and manage community impacts; protect the environment, land, water & wildlife; implement a carbon-neutral program; enhance the livelihoods of the people of Namibia and Botswana and create socio-economic opportunities; and support positive environmental, economic and social outcomes for all Namibians and Botswanans. Our key areas within ESG include: climate change and carbon emissions, operational performance, water and air quality, biodiversity, reforestation, waste management. regulatory consultation, stakeholder and indigenous engagement, issues & concerns (grievance) management, human rights standards, labour standards & human resource processes, data protection and privacy (for shareholders and project data); management of information, gender and diversity, community outreach projects (agriculture, health & wellness and education) and corporate governance processes. ReconAfrica will track each of the key areas with key performance indicators. These indicators are influenced by both operational developments and feedback from a range of Namibian, Botswanan and international stakeholders and ESG experts. ReconAfrica is working closely with local community members and the Namibian government to contribute to their Rural Water Management Plan and drill community water wells allowing local community members to access potable water. ReconAfrica's community water wells are drilled and installed with water tanks and solar power. As at December 31, 2021, thirteen community water wells were drilled and accessibility to the two site water wells was made available. In early 2022, ReconAfrica has drilled an additional 11 wells and will have 22 community water wells drilled and installed, with the community water wells also accessible from their sites. ReconAfrica continues to work on access to potable water in the communities and with the relevant government authorities in identifying optimum locations for more water wells in both Kavango East and Kavango West regions. As part of the ESG program, ReconAfrica responded to calls for assistance by the Government of Namibia with its commitment of a N$15 million contribution to the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout campaign, supporting various aspects tied to the COVID-19 virus and its associated health risks in Namibia. The Ministry of Health and Social Services authorities implemented our vaccine roll-out program in both Kavango East and Kavango West, focused on hard-to-reach communities. We are also supporting regional health initiatives tied to impacts due to the COVID-19 virus. We are working on agricultural projects and are also developing reforestation projects. We have engaged experts, along with gathering data on feasible nursery and agricultural product and soil testing projects for potential longer-term community impact driven projects. we will work in collaboration with governments, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders to develop both agricultural outreach and reforestation plans. As part of our ESG biodiversity sector, we have wildlife survey and environmental management teams for wildlife surveying and monitoring actions that demonstrate the respect to protection of wildlife. ReconAfrica is working closely with businesses, tourism, government authorities, multi-national conservation groups for the protection of wildlife. Our wildlife team continues to share and work collaboratively with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and the national- based conservancies on survey data gathering. We completed wildlife surveying during Phase 1 of our 2D seismic. We are working in collaboration with conservancies and to counter effects of poaching and support efforts to promote wildlife monitoring in the Kavango region. ReconAfrica continues to implement industry leading drilling practices to protect the environment, both above and below the surface. We are avoiding ecologically sensitive and national preserve areas, and working collaboratively with national, regional and local governments, using our drilling expertise to provide potable water from the region's considerable aquifer systems. When drilling, ReconAfrica protects its wells with one of the most important components in the drilling process - casing. The multiple layers of cement and steel casing provide the foundation of the wells, sealing them to prevent any fluids from escaping. Additionally, our wells are drilled with organic and biodegradable water-based drilling fluids. We implement these measures to protect water sources and aquifers. The system is also used as a soil enhancement/fertilizer by farmers and the agricultural industry around the world, as the mud will biodegrade, yielding no toxic or damaging by-product. We have commenced steps on using this fertilizer and other enhanced agricultural green products as part of the Company's agricultural and reforestation projects and we continue to engage with national and international experts to move them forward in a sustainable approach. Our water-management plan includes groundwater assessments, hydro census, monitoring, and mitigation and the Company has completed a comprehensive water survey data report. This report was completed in conjunction with input from representatives from the various government ministries, parastatals, regional authorities, traditional authorities, and other experts and interested stakeholders to protect Namibia's water. The Company has conducted, and is continuing to conduct, extensive water sampling for both our Operations activities and also for its key ESG areas, water quality and community outreach programs. The findings of the hydrology reports are also used to work alongside the regional authorities to review the options on where the ESG community borehole projects are placed assisting the communities within our licence areas. This hydrology reports inclusive of the water sampling data is important for the national, regional and local authorities in both Kavango East and Kavango West. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

