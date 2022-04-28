Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RECO   CA75624R1082

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD.

(RECO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/28 03:59:38 pm EDT
6.670 CAD   +6.38%
Reconnaissance Energy Africa : NI51-101 F3

04/28/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD.

FORM 51-101F3

REPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS ON OIL AND GAS DISCLOSURE

Report of Management and Directors on Reserves Data and Other Information

Management of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company") is responsible for the preparation and disclosure of information with respect to the Company's oil and gas activities in accordance with securities regulatory requirements. This information includes reserves data and includes, if disclosed in the statement required by item 1 of section 2.1 of NI 51-101, other information such as contingent resources data or prospective resources data.

An independent qualified reserves evaluator has evaluated the Company's reserves data and prospective resources data. The report of the independent qualified reserves evaluator will be filed with securities regulatory authorities concurrently with this report.

The board of directors of the Company has:

  • (a) reviewed the Company's procedures for providing information to the independent qualified reserves evaluator;

  • (b) met with the independent qualified reserves evaluator to determine whether any restrictions affected the ability of the independent qualified reserves evaluator to report without reservation; and

  • (c) reviewed the reserves data and prospective resources data with management and the independent qualified reserves evaluator.

The board of directors has reviewed the Company's procedures for assembling and reporting other information associated with oil and gas activities and has reviewed that information with management. The board of directors has approved:

  • a) the content and filing with securities regulatory authorities of Form 51-101F1 containing reserves data, prospective resources data and other oil and gas information;

  • b) the filing of Form 51-101F2, which is the report of the independent qualified reserves evaluator on the prospective resources data; and

  • c) the content and filing of this report.

Because the reserves data and prospective resources data are based on judgements regarding future events, actual results will vary and the variations may be material.

Dated: April 28, 2022

(signed) "Scot Evans"

(signed) "Carlos Escribano"

Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Escribano, Chief Financial Officer

(signed) "Craig Steinke"

(signed) "Mark Gerlitz"

Craig Steinke, Director

Mark Gerlitz, Director

(signed) "Joe Davis"

Joe Davis, Director

Disclaimer

Reconnaissance Energy (Africa) Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 8,21 M 6,39 M 6,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 329 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,3%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,20 $
Average target price 11,81 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
Managers and Directors
Scot Evans Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Escribano Chief Financial Officer
Craig Arthur Steinke Executive Chairman
Anna M. Tudela Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Mark Gerlitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD.-0.48%973
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.15%120 611
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.60%71 419
EOG RESOURCES, INC.32.58%66 038
CNOOC LIMITED30.26%62 983
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.20%56 045