Reconnaissance Energy Africa : NI51-101 F3

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD.

FORM 51-101F3

REPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS ON OIL AND GAS DISCLOSURE

Report of Management and Directors on Reserves Data and Other Information

Management of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company") is responsible for the preparation and disclosure of information with respect to the Company's oil and gas activities in accordance with securities regulatory requirements. This information includes reserves data and includes, if disclosed in the statement required by item 1 of section 2.1 of NI 51-101, other information such as contingent resources data or prospective resources data.

An independent qualified reserves evaluator has evaluated the Company's reserves data and prospective resources data. The report of the independent qualified reserves evaluator will be filed with securities regulatory authorities concurrently with this report.

The board of directors of the Company has:

(a) reviewed the Company's procedures for providing information to the independent qualified reserves evaluator;

(b) met with the independent qualified reserves evaluator to determine whether any restrictions affected the ability of the independent qualified reserves evaluator to report without reservation; and

(c) reviewed the reserves data and prospective resources data with management and the independent qualified reserves evaluator.

The board of directors has reviewed the Company's procedures for assembling and reporting other information associated with oil and gas activities and has reviewed that information with management. The board of directors has approved:

a) the content and filing with securities regulatory authorities of Form 51-101F1 containing reserves data, prospective resources data and other oil and gas information;

b) the filing of Form 51-101F2, which is the report of the independent qualified reserves evaluator on the prospective resources data; and

c) the content and filing of this report.

Because the reserves data and prospective resources data are based on judgements regarding future events, actual results will vary and the variations may be material.

Dated: April 28, 2022