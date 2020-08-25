Reconnaissance Energy Africa : ReconAfrica Announces Further Upsize to Previously Announced Public Offering

RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES FURTHER UPSIZE TO PREVIOUSLY

ANNOUNCED C$20,000,000 PUBLIC OFFERING TO UP TO C$22,000,000

August 7, 2020 - Vancouver, BC - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTC: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Haywood Securities Inc., as agent (the "Agent") in connection with the further upsize of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to C$20,000,000 (originally a minimum of C$6,000,000 and a maximum of C$10,000,000). The Company intends to upsize the Offering to up to C$22,000,000 to accommodate investor demand. Closing of the Offering remains on course and is expected to occur on or about August 19, 2020 (the "Closing Date").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company at a price of C$0.70. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.00 for a period of five years from the Closing Date. The Warrants will be subject to acceleration of the expiry date to a date 30 calendar days following notice to be provided to the holders of the Warrants by the Company in the event that the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds C$3.00.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will grant to the Agent an option to cover over- allotments and for market stabilization purposes to sell up to an additional 15% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the transportation costs of shipping the Company's drilling rig from Houston, Texas to Namibia and to commence the three-well exploration program in the Kavango Basin along with working capital.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Company has applied to list the Common Shares, the Warrant Shares and the Warrants issuable in connection with the Offering on the Exchange. Listing will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the Exchange, including adequate distribution of the Warrants.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered

