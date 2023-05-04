Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RECO   CA75624R1082

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD.

(RECO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:56 2023-05-03 pm EDT
1.390 CAD   +2.21%
09:05aTarget Price Cut by over 40% Triggers Investors' Second Investigation of Reconnaissance Energy Africa, Ltd.
NE
04/18RECONAFRICA PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE FIRST eFTG PROGRAM IN NAMIBIA
AQ
04/18ReconAfrica Providing An Update on the First eFTG Program in Namibia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Target Price Cut by over 40% Triggers Investors' Second Investigation of Reconnaissance Energy Africa, Ltd.

05/04/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Berger Montague (Canada) P.C. announces that it has been invited to re-investigate previously published reports about Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD).

On April 23, 2023, a U.S. federal court denied ReconAfrica's motion to dismiss the U.S. shareholder class action claims and was ordered to file an answer to the complaint that it previously misled investors.

After the Company's November 2022, investor call about its drilling and seismic results, Haywood Securities Inc. reduced its target price from $14.00 to $8.00, highlighting that the downside to the stock could be $0.00 per share and ReconAfrica will require substantial amounts of capital and reserves to develop and move to commercialization of the Kavango Basin.

Berger Montague (Canada) is investigating whether ReconAfrica omitted to disclose material adverse facts in in ReconAfrica's final short form prospectus released on February 24, 2022, and its core documents released on SEDAR on April 28, May 30, August 29, 2022, and not publicly disclosed until November 9, 2022. ReconAfrica's March 1, 2022 offering was made through Canaccord Genuity Corp.

If you are outside of the United States and purchased ReconAfrica's securities between May 30, 2021 and November 8, 2022, you may be eligible. Visit https://investigations.bergermontague.com/reconnaissance-energy-africa/ to learn more.

Berger Montague has offices in the United States located in Toronto, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Berger Montague (Canada) has represented individual and institutional investors for over a decade and serves as lead counsel in courts across Canada. You may learn more about Berger Montague (Canada) at www.berger montague.ca.

Contacts:

Andrew Morganti
James Maro
(647) 598-8772
info@bergermontague.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164716


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD.
09:05aTarget Price Cut by over 40% Triggers Investors' Second Investigation of Reconnaissance..
NE
04/18RECONAFRICA PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE FIRST eFTG PROGRAM IN NAMIBIA
AQ
04/18ReconAfrica Providing An Update on the First eFTG Program in Namibia
MT
04/18Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Provides an Update on the First eFTG Program in Namib..
CI
04/18"Neocolonial Oil Racket" in Kavango Basin is Not a Shakespearean Tragedy; It's an Oppor..
AQ
04/03Reconafrica provides update on operations and confirmation of a new fold belt play in t..
AQ
04/03Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Provides Update on Operations and Confirms New Fold B..
CI
03/01Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/10IIROC Trading Resumption - RECO
AQ
02/10IIROC Trading Halt - RECO
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 19,9 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 281 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,02 $
Average target price 1,48 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Managers and Directors
Scot Evans Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Escribano Chief Financial Officer
Craig Arthur Steinke Executive Chairman
Deniz Kuban Chief Compliance Officer
Mark Gerlitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD.11.11%206
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.62%297 137
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.57%116 449
CNOOC LIMITED22.44%74 047
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.28%65 256
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.66%61 701
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer