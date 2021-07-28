Reconstruction Capital II : RC2 June 2021 NAV Announcement

28 July 2021

Reconstruction Capital II Limited ("RC2" or the "Company")

The Company announces that at close of business on 30 June 2021 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share was €0.1562.

Quarterly report

A quarterly report which details the activities of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 will be issued soon by the adviser of the Company.

