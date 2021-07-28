Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Reconstruction Capital II Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RC2   KYG741521028

RECONSTRUCTION CAPITAL II LIMITED

(RC2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reconstruction Capital II : RC2 June 2021 NAV Announcement

07/28/2021 | 10:24am EDT
28 July 2021

Reconstruction Capital II Limited ("RC2" or the "Company")

The Company announces that at close of business on 30 June 2021 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share was €0.1562.

Quarterly report

A quarterly report which details the activities of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 will be issued soon by the adviser of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Reconstruction Capital II Limited

Cornelia Oancea/Anca Moraru

Tel: +40 21 3167680

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Disclaimer

Reconstruction Capital II Limited published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 14:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,53 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
Net income 2020 1,85 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,37 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 13,7 M 13,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 4,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart RECONSTRUCTION CAPITAL II LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reconstruction Capital II Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECONSTRUCTION CAPITAL II LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mihai Radoi Non-Executive Director
Paolo Felice Bassetti Non-Executive Director
Zoran Melovski Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECONSTRUCTION CAPITAL II LIMITED0.00%14
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.12%8 872
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.26.81%5 988
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.96%3 976
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION51.02%3 168
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.73%2 683