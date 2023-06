Record plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist currency and asset management company, with assets under management for pension funds, foundations, and other institutional clients. The Company is an independent, specialist currency and derivatives manager. It provides bespoke currency hedging, currency for return and additional currency solutions and consulting services. The Company's solutions include advisory and execution solutions, currency solutions, and investment solutions. Its advisory and execution solutions include forex trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, collateral management, research, and advisory and regulatory reporting. Its currency solution includes active currency risk management, passive currency risk management, tenor management, real rates hedging, and volatility neutral hedging. Its investment solutions include currency risk premia/strategy, emerging market debt, frontier markets, and Siegfried trade finance.