Record : Launch of 2022 Sustainability Reports

30th June 2022

Record, the global currency and asset manager, announces the release of its second annual sustainability report and the publication of its inaugural climate report, which sees the Company align itself with the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures ("TCFD") recommendations.

The sustainability report introduces Record's sustainability strategy, which focuses on responsible investment, climate action and our people.

Highlights include:

Inception of our Emerging Market Sustainable Finance ("EMSF") Strategy, which (amongst other investments),was the sole investor of a Georgian lari denominated sustainable development bond issued by the World Bank

100% renewable energy across UK offices and reporting to the CDP for the first time

Interim net-zero target set for 2030

52% promotions were women and a strong improvement in gender pay gap

Leadership training for mid-level career women

New ESG targets for FY23

"I am pleased to be able to share the significant progress we have made over the past twelve months, which is testament to the importance we place on sustainability within the firm." - Maddie Dutfield, Senior Sustainability Officer

In its first ever climate report, Record details its approach to risks posed by climate change, demonstrating the importance the business places on climate risk and supporting the transition to a low carbon economy.

"Record's focus on sustainability and climate resilience is core to our corporate purpose and is aligned with our responsibility to our stakeholders. Our work in this space is fast evolving as we continue to improve our climate strategy, governance and reporting." - Leslie Hill, Chief Executive Officer

The climate report is presented within the TCFD's four thematic areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. In line with the TCFD framework, the company has identified four strategic pillars for addressing climate-related risks and opportunities, which include: