Record PLC - Windsor-based investment management company - On Wednesday says Prospect Investment Management bought 395,500 Record shares at 63.2 pence each worth total GBP249,956. Prospect Investment Management is a private investment company controlled by Record Chair David Morrison and wholly owned by him and his family.

Current share price: 67.00 pence

12-month change: down 28%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

