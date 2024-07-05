Record PLC - Windsor-based investment management company - On Wednesday says Prospect Investment Management bought 395,500 Record shares at 63.2 pence each worth total GBP249,956. Prospect Investment Management is a private investment company controlled by Record Chair David Morrison and wholly owned by him and his family.
Current share price: 67.00 pence
12-month change: down 28%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
