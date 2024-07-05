Record plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist currency and asset manager. The Company delivers bespoke currency and asset management solutions for its institutional clients around the world. It provides specialist currency management solutions to manage the currency risk in private assets, share classes, feeders and other funds. The Companyâs solutions include sustainable finance, currency management, asset management and other services. It simplifies currency hedging and provides cost-effective solutions to all currency-related challenges. It offers yield-seeking strategies across various private market asset classes, including EM debt, digital lending, private credit, and infrastructure strategies. It trades a range of instruments for its clients, including derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency and total return swaps, and fixed income instruments, such as bonds and loans. Its clients are asset managers, pension funds, foundations, and other institutional investors.