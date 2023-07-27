RECORD PLC
("Record" or "the Company")
Notification of shareholder resolutions at
2023 Annual General Meeting
in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.18R
27 July 2023
Record plc held its Annual General Meeting at 10.00 a.m. on 27 July 2023 at The Office Group - Liberty House, 222 Regent St., London W1B 4NH.
All of the sixteen resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM Notice") issued to shareholders on 30 June 2023 were on a poll. The results of each resolution were as follows:
Votes For (including Discretionary)
Votes Against
Total votes cast
Votes Withheld
Resolution
Number of votes
% of votes cast
Number of votes
% of votes cast
Total number of votes
% of Record plc issued ordinary shares
Number of votes
1. To receive and adopt the Annual Report & Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023.
118,490,285
100
0
0
118,490,285
59.53
2,224
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report & Accounts of the Company.
116,658,015
98,46
1,828,494
1,54
118,486,509
59.52
6,000
3. To declare a final dividend of 2.45 pence per ordinary share.
118,491,709
100
0
0
118,491,709
59.53
800
4. To re-elect Leslie Hill as a director of the Company.
118,477,661
99.99
11,513
0.01
118,489,174
59.53
3,335
5. To re-elect Steve Cullen as a director of the Company.
118,477,661
99.99
11,513
0.01
118,489,174
59.53
3,335
6. To re-elect Tim Edwards as a director of the Company
116,769,313
98.55
1,722,085
1.45
118,491,398
59.53
1,111
7. To re-elect Matt Hotson as a director of the Company.
118,474,661
99.99
14,513
0.01
118,489,174
59.53
3,335
8. To re-elect Krystyna Nowak as a director of the Company.
118,460,916
99.98
28,258
0.02
118,489,174
59.53
3,335
9. To elect David Morrison as a director of the Company
118,294,616
99.84
194,558
0.16
118,489,174
59.53
3,335
10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next meeting of the Company at which the accounts are laid.
118,488,002
100
1,972
0.00
118,489,974
59.53
2.535
11. To authorise the directors of the Company to determine the Auditor's remuneration.
118,488,002
100
1,972
0.00
118,489,974
59.53
2.535
12. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on the terms set out in the AGM Notice.
118,353,053
99.90
120,668
0.10
118,473,721
59.52
18,788
13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the terms set out in the AGM Notice.
118,317,891
99.87
151,757
0.13
118,469,648
59.52
22,061
14. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or other capital investment on the terms set out in the AGM Notice.
118,326,881
99.88
142,367
0.12
118,469,248
59.52
22,461
15. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares on the terms set out in the AGM Notice.
118,111,156
99.98
23.553
0.02
118,134,709
59.35
357,800
16. To permit general meetings of the Company (other than annual general meetings) to be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
118,399,899
99.92
91,499
0.08
118,491,398
59.53
1,111
Note: A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 199,054,325.
Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions, requiring more than 50 per cent. of shareholders' votes to be cast in favour of the resolutions. Resolutions 13 to 16 were special resolutions, requiring at least 75 per cent. of shareholders' votes to be cast in favour of the resolutions.
A copy of all the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Notes to Editors
Record plc
Founded in 1983 as currency specialist, Record Financial Group today delivers innovative, client-centric solutions for investors across derivatives, private equity, alternative credit and yield products, fixed income, emerging markets and, of course, currency.
With over 40 years of experience, we have developed a deep and fundamental understanding of the risk and reward opportunities within those markets, enabling us to deliver best-in-class solutions to institutional clients worldwide.
Our clients are largely institutions, including pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other asset managers and corporates.
Record (LSE: REC) was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 3 December 2007.
