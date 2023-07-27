RECORD PLC

("Record" or "the Company")

Notification of shareholder resolutions at

2023 Annual General Meeting

in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.18R

27 July 2023

Record plc held its Annual General Meeting at 10.00 a.m. on 27 July 2023 at The Office Group - Liberty House, 222 Regent St., London W1B 4NH.

All of the sixteen resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM Notice") issued to shareholders on 30 June 2023 were on a poll. The results of each resolution were as follows:

Votes For (including Discretionary) Votes Against Total votes cast Votes Withheld Resolution Number of votes % of votes cast Number of votes % of votes cast Total number of votes % of Record plc issued ordinary shares Number of votes 1. To receive and adopt the Annual Report & Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023. 118,490,285 100 0 0 118,490,285 59.53 2,224 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report & Accounts of the Company. 116,658,015 98,46 1,828,494 1,54 118,486,509 59.52 6,000 3. To declare a final dividend of 2.45 pence per ordinary share. 118,491,709 100 0 0 118,491,709 59.53 800 4. To re-elect Leslie Hill as a director of the Company. 118,477,661 99.99 11,513 0.01 118,489,174 59.53 3,335 5. To re-elect Steve Cullen as a director of the Company. 118,477,661 99.99 11,513 0.01 118,489,174 59.53 3,335 6. To re-elect Tim Edwards as a director of the Company 116,769,313 98.55 1,722,085 1.45 118,491,398 59.53 1,111 7. To re-elect Matt Hotson as a director of the Company. 118,474,661 99.99 14,513 0.01 118,489,174 59.53 3,335 8. To re-elect Krystyna Nowak as a director of the Company. 118,460,916 99.98 28,258 0.02 118,489,174 59.53 3,335 9. To elect David Morrison as a director of the Company 118,294,616 99.84 194,558 0.16 118,489,174 59.53 3,335 10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next meeting of the Company at which the accounts are laid. 118,488,002 100 1,972 0.00 118,489,974 59.53 2.535 11. To authorise the directors of the Company to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 118,488,002 100 1,972 0.00 118,489,974 59.53 2.535 12. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on the terms set out in the AGM Notice. 118,353,053 99.90 120,668 0.10 118,473,721 59.52 18,788 13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the terms set out in the AGM Notice. 118,317,891 99.87 151,757 0.13 118,469,648 59.52 22,061 14. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or other capital investment on the terms set out in the AGM Notice. 118,326,881 99.88 142,367 0.12 118,469,248 59.52 22,461 15. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares on the terms set out in the AGM Notice. 118,111,156 99.98 23.553 0.02 118,134,709 59.35 357,800 16. To permit general meetings of the Company (other than annual general meetings) to be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 118,399,899 99.92 91,499 0.08 118,491,398 59.53 1,111

Note: A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 199,054,325.

Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions, requiring more than 50 per cent. of shareholders' votes to be cast in favour of the resolutions. Resolutions 13 to 16 were special resolutions, requiring at least 75 per cent. of shareholders' votes to be cast in favour of the resolutions.

A copy of all the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

-Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Record plc Tel: +44 (0) 1753 852 222

Leslie Hill, Chief Executive Officer

Steve Cullen, Chief Finance Officer

Buchanan Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Simon Compton record@buchanan.uk.com

Henry Wilson

George Beale

Notes to Editors

Record plc

Founded in 1983 as currency specialist, Record Financial Group today delivers innovative, client-centric solutions for investors across derivatives, private equity, alternative credit and yield products, fixed income, emerging markets and, of course, currency.

With over 40 years of experience, we have developed a deep and fundamental understanding of the risk and reward opportunities within those markets, enabling us to deliver best-in-class solutions to institutional clients worldwide.

Our clients are largely institutions, including pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other asset managers and corporates.

Record (LSE: REC) was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 3 December 2007.