Record : Annual Report and Accounts 2020

Our purpose to deliver innovative, thought leading and practical solutions to the needs of currency market users and investors, while maintaining independence and integrity.
Contents
Strategic report
Financial statements
pages 1 to 49
pages 90 to 130
Highlights
1
Independent auditor's report
91
About us
2
Financial statements
96
Chairman's statement
4
Notes to the financial statements
103
Chief Executive Officer's statement
6
Additional information
Business model
10
pages 131 to 132
Markets
18
Strategic priorities and goals
22
Five year summary
131
Key performance indicators
26
Information for shareholders
131
Operating review
30
Definitions
132
Financial review
34
Risk management
38
Corporate social responsibility
46
Governance
pages 50 to 89
Corporate governance
50
Chairman's introduction
51
Board of Directors
52
Corporate governance report
54
Nomination Committee report
62
Audit and Risk Committee report
64
Remuneration report
70
Directors' report
86
Directors' responsibilities statement
89
Highlights
Assets Under Management
Earnings per share
Equivalents1 ("AUME")
$58.6bn
3.26p
2019: $57.3bn
2019: 3.27p
+2.3%
-0.3%
Revenue
Ordinary dividend per share
£25.6m
2.30p
2019: £25.0m
2019: 2.30p
+2.4%
0.0%
Profit before tax
Special dividend per share
£7.7m
0.41p
2019: £8.0m
2019: 0.69p
-3.2%
-40.6%
1. As a currency manager Record manages only the impact of foreign exchange and not the underlying assets, therefore its "assets under management" are notional rather than real. To distinguish this from the AUM of conventional asset managers, Record uses the concept of Assets Under Management Equivalents ("AUME") and by convention this is quoted in US dollars. AUME is an alternative performance measure and further detail on how it is defined is provided on page 132.
About us
A client-focused approach. A culture of integrity.
Strengths developed through 37 years of experience.
Who we are
We are an independent, specialist currency manager and have been since our formation in 1983. We have over 37 years of experience in currency markets which has allowed us to develop a deep and fundamental understanding of the risk and reward opportunities within those markets. Record plc has a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, and is majority‑owned
by its Directors and employees.
What we do
We listen to our clients and use our years of experience and thought leadership in currency markets to develop solutions tailored to their individual currency-related needs, including robust and innovative products and market-leading service levels.
Our range of products typically assist our clients in achieving either their risk‑reduction or return-seeking objectives, or alternatively our bespoke Multi-product mandates have combined risk-reducing and return-seeking objectives.
Our clients are largely institutions, including pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.
Research
Experience and
know how
Innovation
Bespoke
Where we operate
Head office
Sales office
Sales office
Windsor
New York
Switzerland
North America
Europe
Rest of the World
About
Business
Strategic
Key
Operating
Finance
Corporate
priorities
performance
Markets
social
us
model
review
and risk
and goals
indicators
responsibility
How we create value
Quality client
Technology and
Talent
experience
innovation
development
Superior service is core to our client
Over the last 37 years Record has
We aim to develop and retain a
proposition and we achieve this on
developed a leading position in its
diverse pool of talent which is key
various levels by assigning a
sector. Our knowledge of the
to delivering our "best in class"
dedicated and experienced
currency market is sustained by our
business model and ensuring the
relationship manager to oversee each
research, and results in innovative
long-term stability of the business.
client portfolio. Direct communication
products and continued process
between our operational and
enhancement whilst incorporating
administrative specialists with each
advances in technology.
client's own internal functions builds
on the general level of interaction with
the client and underpins the overall
"trusted adviser" relationship.
The Group's main geographical markets as determined
The Group's Head Office is in
Windsor, UK from where the
by the location of clients to whom services are provided,
majority of its operations are performed and controlled.
are the UK, North America and Continental Europe,
The Group also has offices in
New York and in Zürich.
in particular Switzerland. The Group also has clients
In addition to these main markets, we continue to explore
elsewhere, including Australia.
new geographical markets which we believe may offer
attractive opportunities.
72%
14%
11%
3%
AUME
AUME
AUME
AUME
$42.3bn
$8.1bn
$6.7bn
$1.5bn
Europe (excluding UK)
North America
United Kingdom
Rest of the world
