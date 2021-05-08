Record : New articles of association (with amendments showing) for shareholder approval

|
93.
Directors to retire by rotation..............................................................................................
43
94.
Election of Directors .............................................................................................................
43
95.
Notice of intention to propose a Director............................................................................
44
96.
If vacancies not filled............................................................................................................
44
97.
Power to fill casual vacancy..................................................................................................
44
98.
Removal of a Director by the Company in general meeting ................................................
44
|
ALTERNATE DIRECTORS.....................................................................................................................
45
99.
Directors may appoint an alternate Director .......................................................................
45
100.
Responsibility of alternate Director .....................................................................................
46
LOCAL AND OTHER DIRECTORS.........................................................................................................
46
101.
Power to appoint local Directors..........................................................................................
46
PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS ...........................................................................................................
46
102.
Meetings and quorum ..........................................................................................................
46
103.
Voting ...................................................................................................................................
46
104.
Restrictions on Directors voting and counting in the quorum.............................................
47
105.
Summoning meetings...........................................................................................................
49
106.
Directors may act notwithstanding vacancy ........................................................................
49
107.
ChairmanChair......................................................................................................................
49
108.
Decisions in writing signed by all the Directors....................................................................
49
109.
Delegation to committees....................................................................................................
50
110.
Acts valid although appointment defective .........................................................................
50
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS......................................................................................................................
50
111.
Power to appoint executive Directors..................................................................................
50
112.
Powers may be delegated ....................................................................................................
51
PRESIDENT.........................................................................................................................................
51
113.
President...............................................................................................................................
51
SECRETARY ........................................................................................................................................
51
114.
Secretary...............................................................................................................................
51
115.
Restriction on Powers of Director who holds Office as Secretary .......................................
51
116.
Authentication of Documents ..............................................................................................
51
MINUTES............................................................................................................................................
52
117.
Minutes to be made .............................................................................................................
52
SEAL
..............................................................................................................................................
52
118.
Seal and Sealing....................................................................................................................
52
119.
Borrowing powers and debentures......................................................................................
53
120.
Bonds, debentures, etc. to be subject to control of Directors.............................................
55
DIVIDENDS.........................................................................................................................................
55
121.
Payment of dividends...........................................................................................................
55
122.
Directors to recommend Company to declare dividend ......................................................
56