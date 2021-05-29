Log in
    REC   GB00B28ZPS36

RECORD PLC

(REC)
  Report
Record : New articles of association (with amendments showing) for shareholder approval

05/29/2021 | 08:28pm EDT
10 Snow Hill London EC1A 2AL T: +44 (0)20 7295 3000 | www.traverssmith.com

COMPANIES ACTS 1985 ANDACT2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

NEW ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

RECORD PLC

COMPANY NUMBER: 01927640

CONTENTS

PRELIMINARY.......................................................................................................................................

1

1.

Exclusion of Table AOther Regulations..................................................................................

1

2.

Interpretation Article..............................................................................................................

1

3.

Company information ............................................................................................................

5

SHARE CAPITAL......................................................................................................................................

3.

Capital.......................................................................................................................................

4.

Rights attached to new shares ...............................................................................................

5

5.

Provisions relating to shares ..................................................................................................

6

6.

Control of Directors over shares ............................................................................................

7

7.

Underwriting commission and brokerage..............................................................................

7

ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL.........................................................................................................

7

8.

Alteration of share capital......................................................................................................

7

9.

Fractions of shares..................................................................................................................

8

VARIATION OF CLASS RIGHTS..............................................................................................................

8

10.

Rights of various classes may be varied .................................................................................

8

11.

Creation orIssue of further shares.........................................................................................

9

SHARE CERTIFICATES ...........................................................................................................................

9

12.

Certificates..............................................................................................................................

9

13.

Additional certificates ..........................................................................................................

10

14.

Renewal of certificates .........................................................................................................

10

HOLDERS OF, AND INTERESTS IN, SHARES ........................................................................................

10

15.

Joint Holders of shares .........................................................................................................

10

16.

Trusts not recognised ...........................................................................................................

11

17.

Disclosure of Interests in Shares ..........................................................................................

11

UNCERTIFICATED SHARES .................................................................................................................

13

18.

Uncertificated Shares ...........................................................................................................

13

CALLS ON SHARES..............................................................................................................................

14

19.

Calls on shares ......................................................................................................................

14

20.

When call deemed to be made ............................................................................................

14

21.

Differences in amounts paid on shares ................................................................................

15

22.

Interest on calls in arrear......................................................................................................

15

23.

Instalments to be treated as calls ........................................................................................

15

24.

Payment in advance of calls .................................................................................................

15

FORFEITURE OF SHARES AND LIEN....................................................................................................

15

25.

Notice requiring payment of call or instalment ...................................................................

15

26.

What the notice is to state ...................................................................................................

15

27.

Forfeiture if notice not complied with .................................................................................

16

28.

Forfeited or surrendered shares the property of the Company ..........................................

16

29.

Liability to pay calls after forfeiture or surrender ................................................................

16

30.

Lien on partly paid shares.....................................................................................................

17

31.

Sale for lien...........................................................................................................................

17

32.

Application of proceeds........................................................................................................

17

33.

What necessary to give title to purchaser............................................................................

17

TRANSFER OF SHARES .......................................................................................................................

18

34.

Right to transfer shares ........................................................................................................

18

35.

Transfer of certificated shares..............................................................................................

19

36.

Transfers of uncertificated shares........................................................................................

19

37.

Power to refuse registration of transfers of certificated shares..........................................

19

38.

Power to refuse registration of transfers of uncertificated shares......................................

19

39.

Other provisions on transfers...............................................................................................

19

40.

Notice of refusal of transfer .................................................................................................

20

41.

Register may be closed.........................................................................................................

20

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES...............................................................................................................

20

42.

Persons recognised on death of Member ............................................................................

20

43.

Transmission.........................................................................................................................

20

44.

Limitation of rights before registration................................................................................

20

UNTRACED MEMBERS.......................................................................................................................

21

45.

Untraced Members ..............................................................................................................

21

46.

Proceeds of sale....................................................................................................................

22

GENERAL MEETINGS..........................................................................................................................

23

47.

Annual general meetings......................................................................................................

23

48.

Convening general meetings ................................................................................................

23

49.

Business at meeting called by requisition ............................................................................

23

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS .......................................................................................................

24

50.

Notice of general meeting....................................................................................................

24

51.

Recipients of Notices ............................................................................................................

24

52.

Contents of notice ................................................................................................................

24

53.

Statement as to proxies in notice.........................................................................................

24

54.

Omission to give notice ........................................................................................................

25

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS ............................................................................................

25

55.

Quorum ................................................................................................................................

25

56.

ChairmanChair......................................................................................................................

25

57.

Adjournment of general meetings .......................................................................................

25

58.

Adjournment with consent of meeting/by the ChairmanChair...........................................

26

59.

Notice of adjourned meeting ...............................................................................................

26

60.

FORM OF GENERAL MEETINGS ............................................................................................

26

60.

General meetings at more than one place...............................................................................

61.

Security arrangements at general meetings ........................................................................

30

62.

Voting at general meetings ..................................................................................................

30

63.

Amendments to resolutions.................................................................................................

31

64.

Poll........................................................................................................................................

31

65.

When poll taken without adjournment................................................................................

32

66.

Effectiveness of special resolutions......................................................................................

32

VOTES OF MEMBERS .........................................................................................................................

32

67.

Votes of members ................................................................................................................

32

68.

By receiver or curator...........................................................................................................

32

69.

Persons whose calls are unpaid not entitled to vote ...........................................................

33

70.

Objection to the qualification of a vote ...............................................................................

33

71.

Appointment of proxy ..........................................................................................................

33

72.

Any person may act as proxy................................................................................................

34

73.

Delivery of proxy ..................................................................................................................

34

74.

Votes by corporations ..........................................................................................................

36

DIRECTORS.........................................................................................................................................

36

75.

Number of Directors.............................................................................................................

36

76.

Director's share qualification ...............................................................................................

36

77.

Remuneration of Directors...................................................................................................

36

78.

Repayment of expenses .......................................................................................................

37

79.

Payment for duties outside scope of ordinary duties ..........................................................

37

POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS ...............................................................................................

37

80.

Powers ..................................................................................................................................

37

81.

Pensions, etc.........................................................................................................................

37

82.

Employees ............................................................................................................................

38

83.

Subsidiaries...........................................................................................................................

38

84.

Attorneys ..............................................................................................................................

38

85.

Seal for use abroad...............................................................................................................

38

86.

Overseas Branch Register.....................................................................................................

38

87.

Authorisation of signatures and acceptances ......................................................................

39

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS......................................................................................................................

39

88.

Authorisation of Directors' conflicts of interest...................................................................

39

89.

Directors may hold other offices..........................................................................................

40

90.

Declarations of interest ........................................................................................................

41

91.

Acts of Directors valid although appointment defective .....................................................

42

VACATION OF OFFICE........................................................................................................................

42

DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS .......................................................................................................

92.

Disqualification.....................................................................................................................

42

ROTATION RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS...........................................................................................

43

93.

Directors to retire by rotation..............................................................................................

43

94.

Election of Directors .............................................................................................................

43

95.

Notice of intention to propose a Director............................................................................

44

96.

If vacancies not filled............................................................................................................

44

97.

Power to fill casual vacancy..................................................................................................

44

98.

Removal of a Director by the Company in general meeting ................................................

44

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS.....................................................................................................................

45

99.

Directors may appoint an alternate Director .......................................................................

45

100.

Responsibility of alternate Director .....................................................................................

46

LOCAL AND OTHER DIRECTORS.........................................................................................................

46

101.

Power to appoint local Directors..........................................................................................

46

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS ...........................................................................................................

46

102.

Meetings and quorum ..........................................................................................................

46

103.

Voting ...................................................................................................................................

46

104.

Restrictions on Directors voting and counting in the quorum.............................................

47

105.

Summoning meetings...........................................................................................................

49

106.

Directors may act notwithstanding vacancy ........................................................................

49

107.

ChairmanChair......................................................................................................................

49

108.

Decisions in writing signed by all the Directors....................................................................

49

109.

Delegation to committees....................................................................................................

50

110.

Acts valid although appointment defective .........................................................................

50

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS......................................................................................................................

50

111.

Power to appoint executive Directors..................................................................................

50

112.

Powers may be delegated ....................................................................................................

51

PRESIDENT.........................................................................................................................................

51

113.

President...............................................................................................................................

51

SECRETARY ........................................................................................................................................

51

114.

Secretary...............................................................................................................................

51

115.

Restriction on Powers of Director who holds Office as Secretary .......................................

51

116.

Authentication of Documents ..............................................................................................

51

MINUTES............................................................................................................................................

52

117.

Minutes to be made .............................................................................................................

52

SEAL

..............................................................................................................................................

52

118.

Seal and Sealing....................................................................................................................

52

119.

Borrowing powers and debentures......................................................................................

53

120.

Bonds, debentures, etc. to be subject to control of Directors.............................................

55

DIVIDENDS.........................................................................................................................................

55

121.

Payment of dividends...........................................................................................................

55

122.

Directors to recommend Company to declare dividend ......................................................

56

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Record plc published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 00:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
