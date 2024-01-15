(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Capital & Regional PLC, up 5.3% at 59.80 pence, 12-month range 51.21p-61.00p. Shares in the shopping centre-focused real estate investment trust make strong gains. The stock is in positive territory in the year-to-date, up 3.1%. Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 9.6%.

Record PLC, up 2.0% at 72.40p, 12-month rang 61.60p-102.00p. Shares in the currency and derivatives manager rise. Record says that after 20 years at Record and ten years as chief financial officer, Steve Cullen plans to retire in summer 2024. It also names Richard Heading as CFO. Most recently, Heading was finance director for IG Group PLC. "I am delighted to welcome Richard to the board and to the role of CFO. I have no doubt that his extensive experience working for global, listed businesses will be invaluable to both the board and to Jan, our CEO Elect, as the business continues its transition towards a fully-fledged, international asset manager," said Chair David Morrison.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, down 5.7% at 1,166.85p, 12-month range 889.72p-2,456.22p. Shares in the food delivery firm drop. Exane BNP cuts the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral'.

