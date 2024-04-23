April 23 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners is exploring options for its controlling stake in Italian drugmaker Recordati SpA, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Recordati
Equities
REC
IT0003828271
Pharmaceuticals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 02:26:02 pm
|52.6 EUR
|+2.94%
|53.5
|+1.71%
|08:11pm
|CVC explores options for Italy's Recordati, Bloomberg News reports
|RE
|06:02pm
|Mib rises; A2A on fifth bullish session in a row.
|AN
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.72%
|11.19B
|+27.99%
|659B
|+27.68%
|557B
|-4.30%
|359B
|+16.55%
|322B
|+9.71%
|297B
|+6.30%
|215B
|+4.80%
|210B
|-6.05%
|200B
|-8.81%
|149B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- REC Stock
- News Recordati
- CVC explores options for Italy's Recordati, Bloomberg News reports