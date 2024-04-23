Recordati S.p.A. specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - pharmaceutical and OTC products (67.9%): for the treatment of viral infections, cardiovascular, dermatological, gynecological diseases, etc.; - medicines for rare diseases (32.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (15%), Europe (58.5%), America (17.5%), Australasia (6.2%) and Africa (2.8%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals