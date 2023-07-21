(Alliance News) - On Friday, the Mib proceeded slightly bullish in the 28,800 area, however, following a general mood of caution in Europe, with the focus remaining on corporate results and monetary policy decisions from both the ECB and the Fed expected next week.

On Friday, in the CME Group platform's FedWatch Tool, using futures also based on the actual federal funds rate, or EFFR, confirmation of the rate at the July 26 meeting has a near-zero probability in the 500/525 bps range.

In contrast, the 25 bps rise in the 525/550 bps target is priced well above 99 percent.

The FTSE Mib is up 0.2 percent to 28,865.16, the Mid-Cap gives up 0.1 percent to 42,208.70, the Small-Cap is in the red 0.1 percent to 26,649.70, and Italy Growth drops 0.3 percent to 9,053.22.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is just above par, Paris' CAC 40 rises 0.3 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 gives up 0.4 percent.

Recordati leads Piazza Affari blue chips up 3.2 percent the day after announcing that it has signed an agreement with GSK to market Avodart Combodart/Duodart in 21 countries, mainly in Europe, excluding those where GSK already has distribution agreements in place. Avodart and Combodart/Duodart are products marketed in an oral formulation and indicated for the treatment of symptoms, moderate to severe, of benign prostatic hyperplasia and for reducing the risk of acute urinary retention and surgery in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of BPH. Recordati will make an up-front payment of EUR245 million, and will gradually begin reporting revenues and margins on a country-by-country basis following the completion of the necessary transition activities.

Also doing well is Pirelli, which trades up 1.1 percent at EUR4.8780, heading for its fourth session to close among the bullish.

Banks also advance, with Monte dei Paschi advancing 0.4% after two sessions in the red, while Banca Mediolanum marks plus 0.9%.

In the rear - among the minority of bearish stocks - Leonardo is marking a 0.9 percent red, after a 0.3 percent green on eve.

Nexi, on the other hand, is stepping back 1.1%, with new price at EUR7.5760.

On the Mid-Cap, Buzzi is leading the bullish with a green of 2.9% with price at EUR24.48. The stock touched a new 52-week high at EUR24.60.

Salcef, on the other hand, is advancing 1.3 percent, following eve's contraction with 0.4 percent.

Cembre equally marks a plus 1.3 percent, after the previous session's 0.6 percent contraction.

Negative notes include WIIT, down 4.5% on the heels of a 0.8% loss in the previous session.

Sesa, on the other hand, gives up 2.5 percent. The company on Tuesday reported that as of April 30 it had reported revenues of EUR2.90 billion from EUR2.38 billion a year earlier and up 21 percent. In addition, the company disclosed that it ended the year with adjusted net income attributable to the group of EUR100.1 million, up 21% year-on-year from EUR82.7 million as of April 30, 2022. Net income was EUR90.2 million from EUR78.6 million as of April 30, 2022. Ebitda was EUR209.4 million from EUR167.7 million, the year before.

On the Small-Cap, Banca Sistema is giving up 3.0 percent, with price at EUR1.2120, on the heels of eve's red with 2.4 percent. The stock was previously coming off two positive sessions.

Beewize is contracting 2.4 percent, also positioning itself in the rear with price at EUR0.6520 on its second bearish run.

PLC stands out, bullish with 2.9 percent. There is high trading volume on the stock, amounting to more than 50,200 pieces exchanged hands, compared to a three-month daily average of about 8,500.

Strength also on Fidia, which appreciates 2.7 percent. The stock-which has not detached its dividend since 2017-closed Thursday's session slightly down 0.4 percent.

Among SMEs, Datrix rises 7.5% to EUR2.88, in its third bullish session.

Clabo, on the other hand, advances more than 13%, in its fourth session on the bullish side.

At the tail end, Franchetti marks a minus 5.8%, reversing a six-session bullish trend.

Tail of the list also for Gismondi 1754, which marks a minus 4.1% repositioning the price at EUR5.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones closed yesterday up 0.5 percent to 35,225.18, the Nasdaq lost 2.1 percent to 14,063.31 and the S&P 500 gave up 0.7 percent to 4,534.87.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.1137 against USD1.1140 on Thursday in closing European equities while the pound was instead worth USD1.2892 from USD1.2849 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD80.58 per barrel versus USD78.97 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,963.59 an ounce from USD1,970.28 an ounce last night.

On Friday's macroeconomic calendar, the Baker Hughes report on drilling rigs will be released from the U.S. in the afternoon at 1900 CEST, and the COT Report will be released at 2130 CEST, as usual on Fridays.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News senior reporter

