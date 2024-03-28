NEWS RELEASE

RECORDATI: DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS CALLED FOR 22.04.2024

Milan, 28th March 2024 - Please be informed that the 2023 Annual Financial Report (including the Separate Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31st December 2023 with the related Directors' Management Report and the required Statements) and the 2023

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement, both coupled with the Reports issued by the Auditing Firm, as well as the Report issued by the Board of Statutory Auditors, are available to the public, as of today, at the Company's registered office and published on the Company's website(www.recordati.com -

Investors - Shareholder Information section) and on the '1INFO' storage mechanism(www.1info.it).

In addition, please be informed that the following reports approved by the Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. on 19th March 2024:

(i) the 2023 Corporate Governance Report and Ownership Structure; and

(ii)the Directors' Report relating to item no. 1 (Financial statements approval and allocation of profit) of the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 22nd April 2024,

are also available to the public, as of today, at the Company's registered office and published on the

Company's website(www.recordati.com,the first report in the Governance - Corporate Governance

Report section; and the second report in the Investors - Shareholder Information section) and on the '1INFO' storage mechanism(www.1info.it).

Recordati (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM) is an international pharmaceutical group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN IT 0003828271) uniquely structured to bring treatment across specialty and primary care, consumer healthcare, and rare diseases. We believe that health, and the opportunity to live life to the fullest, is a right, not a privilege. We want to support people in unlocking the full potential of their lives. We have fully integrated operations across research & development, chemical and finished product manufacturing through to commercialisation and licensing. Established in 1926, Recordati operates in approximately 150 countries across EMEA, Americas and APAC regions. At the end of 2023, Recordati employed over 4,450 people and consolidated revenue of € 2,082.3 million. For more information, please visitwww.recordati.com

Investor Relations Investor Relations Media Relations Brunswick: Eugenia Litz Lucia Abbatantuoni Barbara Scalchi / Andrea Mormandi +44 7824 394 750 +39 337 1025645 +39 02 9288 6200 investorelations@recordati.it investorelations@recordati.it recordati@brunswickgroup.com

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

Registered office