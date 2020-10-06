NEWS RELEASE

RECORDATI: FILING OF THE MERGER PLAN RELATING TO THE MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF ROSSINI INVESTIMENTI S.p.A. AND FIMEI S.p.A. INTO RECORDATI S.p.A.

Milan, 6th October 2020 - Following the press release issued on 1st October 2020, please be informed that the Merger Plan relating to the reverse merger by absorption of Rossini Investimenti S.p.A. and Fimei S.p.A. into Recordati S.p.A., drawn up pursuant to and for the purpose of article 2501-ter of the Italian Civil Code, was filed today with the Companies' Register of Milan and is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.recordati.it, in the area "Investors", section "Shareholders' Meetings - Reverse Merger into Recordati S.p.A. 2020/2021") and on the "1INFO" storage mechanism (www.1info.it).

Please be also informed that the reference balance sheets pursuant to and for the purposes of article 2501-quater of the Italian Civil Code - which are represented, for Recordati S.p.A. (the Surviving Company), by the consolidated half-year financial report as at 30 June 2020, prepared pursuant to Article 154-ter of the TUF and approved by the Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. on 30 July 2020, and, for Rossini Investimenti S.p.A. e Fimei S.p.A. (the Disappearing Companies), by the balance sheet as at 30 June 2020, prepared pursuant to article 2501-quater of the Italian Civil Code and approved by their Boards of Directors on 11 September 2020 - are also available to the public with the same modalities.

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,300, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2019 was € 1,481.8 million, operating income was € 465.3 million and net income was € 368.9 million.

