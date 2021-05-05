NEWS RELEASE

RECORDATI: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE (MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS 20.04.2021)

Milan, 5th May 2021 - Please be informed that as of today, pursuant to Article 125-quater of the Legislative Decree 58/98, the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on 20th April 2021 are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.recordati.it, in the area "Investors", section "Shareholders' Meetings") and on the "1INFO" storage mechanism (www.1info.it).

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,300, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in Europe, Russia and the other C.I.S. countries, Ukraine, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in several therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2020 was € 1,448.9 million, operating income was € 469.0 million and net income was € 355.0 million.

