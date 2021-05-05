Log in
RECORDATI: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE (MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS 20.04.2021)

05/05/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

RECORDATI: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE (MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS 20.04.2021)

Milan, 5th May 2021 - Please be informed that as of today, pursuant to Article 125-quater of the Legislative Decree 58/98, the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on 20th April 2021 are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.recordati.it, in the area "Investors", section "Shareholders' Meetings") and on the "1INFO" storage mechanism (www.1info.it).

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,300, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in Europe, Russia and the other C.I.S. countries, Ukraine, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in several therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2020 was € 1,448.9 million, operating income was € 469.0 million and net income was € 355.0 million.

For further information:

Recordati website: www.recordati.com

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Federica De Medici

Studio Noris Morano

(39) 02 48787146

(39) 02 76004736, (39) 02 76004745

e-mail: investorelations@recordati.it

e-mail: norismorano@studionorismorano.com

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

Registered Office

Via Matteo Civitali, 1

Share Capital € 26.140.644,50 fully paid-up

20148 Milano, Italy

Milano, Monza, Brianza and Lodi Comp. Reg. No. 00748210150

Ph. (39) 02 487871

Tax Code/VAT No. 00748210150

Fax (39) 02 40073747

Milano R.E.A. No. 401832

www.recordati.com

Company subject to the Management and Coordination Activity of Rossini Luxembourg S.àr.l

Disclaimer

Recordati S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
