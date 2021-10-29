RECORDATI: SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM TO SERVICE THE STOCK OPTION PLANS
Milan, 29thOctober 2021 - As a follow-up to the press release issued yesterday, Recordati S.p.A. informs that, in execution of the resolution adopted by the Shareholders' meeting held on 20th April 2021, it has granted a mandate to J.P. Morgan AG (the "Intermediary") to execute - in full independency ("riskless principal") - a share buy-back program under art. 5 of (EU) Regulation no. 596/2014 (the "Program"), on behalf of the Company.
The Program involves the acquisition of Recordati ordinary shares for the servicing of current and future stock option plans in favour of the Recordati Group's management.
The details of the Programme are the following:
Maximum number of shares: the acquisition could involve a maximum of up to 1,000,000 ordinary nominal value Eur 0.125 Recordati shares and hence within the legal limit (1/5 of the company's entire share capital as established by art. 2357, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code), including any shares owned by the Company.
As of 28th October 2021, the Company had no. 2,748,302 shares in Treasury stock which amounts to 1.31% of the share capital.
Minimum and maximum consideration payable and maximum cash outlay:the minimum purchase price for the ordinary shares shall not be lower than the share's nominal value (Eur
0.125), while the maximum purchase price shall not exceed the lower of the average official Stock Exchange price recorded over the 5 trading days prior to the transaction and the average official Stock Exchange price recorded over the 20 trading days prior to the transaction, plus 5%, within the maximum cash outlay of Eur 60 million (sixty million).
Duration: until 22nd April 2022; please be reminded that the expiry of the authorization granted by the Shareholders' meeting held on 20th April 2021 is until the approval by the Shareholders' meeting of the 2021 financial statements (as of today planned for 29th April 2022).
Buyback procedures: in compliance with art. 132 of the Legislative Decree 58/1998 and art. 144- bis, paragraph 1, letter b) of the Issuers Regulation, as well as in compliance with EU Regulation 596/2014 and its relative implementing provisions (also with reference to the purchase price and the daily volume allowed) where applicable and in line with the authorization of the Shareholders'
Meeting.
Any subsequent changes to the programme will be promptly disclosed to the public according to the conditions and deadlines set forth by the applicable law.
The operations carried out will be disclosed to the market according to the deadlines and conditions set forth by the regulatory provisions currently in force.
