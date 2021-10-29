Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Recordati
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REC   IT0003828271

RECORDATI

(REC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RECORDATI: SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM TO SERVICE THE STOCK OPTION PLANS

10/29/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

RECORDATI: SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM TO SERVICE THE STOCK OPTION PLANS

Milan, 29th October 2021 - As a follow-up to the press release issued yesterday, Recordati S.p.A. informs that, in execution of the resolution adopted by the Shareholders' meeting held on 20th April 2021, it has granted a mandate to J.P. Morgan AG (the "Intermediary") to execute - in full independency ("riskless principal") - a share buy-back program under art. 5 of (EU) Regulation no. 596/2014 (the "Program"), on behalf of the Company.

The Program involves the acquisition of Recordati ordinary shares for the servicing of current and future stock option plans in favour of the Recordati Group's management.

The details of the Programme are the following:

  • Maximum number of shares: the acquisition could involve a maximum of up to 1,000,000 ordinary nominal value Eur 0.125 Recordati shares and hence within the legal limit (1/5 of the company's entire share capital as established by art. 2357, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code), including any shares owned by the Company.
    As of 28th October 2021, the Company had no. 2,748,302 shares in Treasury stock which amounts to 1.31% of the share capital.
  • Minimum and maximum consideration payable and maximum cash outlay: the minimum purchase price for the ordinary shares shall not be lower than the share's nominal value (Eur
    0.125), while the maximum purchase price shall not exceed the lower of the average official Stock Exchange price recorded over the 5 trading days prior to the transaction and the average official Stock Exchange price recorded over the 20 trading days prior to the transaction, plus 5%, within the maximum cash outlay of Eur 60 million (sixty million).
  • Duration: until 22nd April 2022; please be reminded that the expiry of the authorization granted by the Shareholders' meeting held on 20th April 2021 is until the approval by the Shareholders' meeting of the 2021 financial statements (as of today planned for 29th April 2022).
  • Buyback procedures: in compliance with art. 132 of the Legislative Decree 58/1998 and art. 144- bis, paragraph 1, letter b) of the Issuers Regulation, as well as in compliance with EU Regulation 596/2014 and its relative implementing provisions (also with reference to the purchase price and the daily volume allowed) where applicable and in line with the authorization of the Shareholders'
    Meeting.

Any subsequent changes to the programme will be promptly disclosed to the public according to the conditions and deadlines set forth by the applicable law.

The operations carried out will be disclosed to the market according to the deadlines and conditions set forth by the regulatory provisions currently in force.

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

Registered Office

Via Matteo Civitali, 1

Share Capital € 26.140.644,50 fully paid-up

20148 Milano, Italy

Milano, Monza, Brianza and Lodi Comp. Reg. No. 00748210150

Ph. (39) 02 487871

Tax Code/VAT No. 00748210150

Fax (39) 02 40073747

Milano R.E.A. No. 401832

www.recordati.com

Company subject to the Management and Coordination Activity of Rossini Luxembourg S.àr.l

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,300, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in Europe, Russia and the other C.I.S. countries, Ukraine, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in several therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2020 was € 1,448.9 million, operating income was € 469.0 million and net income was € 355.0 million.

For further information:

Recordati website: www.recordati.com

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Federica De Medici

Brunswick - Barbara Scalchi / Andrea Mormandi

(39) 02 48787146

(39) 02 9288 6200

e-mail: investorelations@recordati.it

e-mail: recordati@brunswickgroup.com

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and future operating, economic and financial results of the Recordati group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may therefore differ materially from those forecast as a result of a variety of reasons, most of which are beyond the Recordati group's control. The information on the pharmaceutical specialties and other products of the Recordati group contained in this document is intended solely as information on the Recordati group's activities and therefore, as such, it is not intended as medical scientific indication or recommendation, nor as advertising.

2

Disclaimer

Recordati S.p.A. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:51:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RECORDATI
12:52pRECORDATI : Share buy-back program to service the stock option plans
PU
10/28Recordati Expects FY21 Results to Hit Lower End of Guidance Range
MT
10/28RECORDATI : 2021 first nine months results approved. revenue +5.7%, ebitda +2.1% and net i..
PU
10/282021 First nine months results
PU
10/28RECORDATI : 2021 first nine months results approved. revenue +5.7%, ebitda +2.1% and net i..
PU
10/15STOXX EUROPE 600 : Italy's ITA Seeks to Join Airline Pact in 2022
MT
10/15AIR FRANCE KLM : Alitalia successor ITA wants to join a strategic alliance, says chairman
RE
10/11RECORDATI : Resignation of a non-executive director
PU
10/11RECORDATI : 2022 corporate events' calendar
PU
07/30RECORDATI : Public disclosure
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECORDATI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 587 M 1 834 M 1 834 M
Net income 2021 410 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2021 786 M 908 M 908 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 10 855 M 12 679 M 12 544 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,33x
EV / Sales 2022 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 446
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart RECORDATI
Duration : Period :
Recordati Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECORDATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 52,86 €
Average target price 49,21 €
Spread / Average Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Recordati Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Felice la Corte Group Chief Financial Officer
Alfredo Altavilla Chairman
Raffaele Sabia Senior VP-Pharmaceutical Research & Development
Michaela Castelli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECORDATI16.61%12 679
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.48%431 043
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.47%340 429
NOVO NORDISK A/S61.65%247 788
PFIZER, INC.16.73%240 919
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.05%226 802