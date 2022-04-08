NEWS RELEASE

RECORDATI - APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: PUBLICATION OF THE SLATE AND OF THE RESOLUTION PROPOSALS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 APRIL 2022.

Milan, 8 April 2022 - With reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Recordati S.p.A. ("Recordati" or the "Company") called for 29 April 2022, in a single call, (the "Shareholders' Meeting")

please note that, within the terms of law, only one slate composed of 12 candidates (the "Slate"), for the appointment of the Board of Directors has been submitted by the shareholder Rossini S. à r.l.

("Rossini"), holder of No. 108,368,721 Recordati's ordinary shares, equal to 51.820% of the relevant share capital.

The Slate also contains the resolution proposals of the shareholder Rossini on items 2.a) and 2.b) on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting relating to the determination in 12 of the number of the

Board of Directors members and to the term of office for financial years 2022-2024.

Rossini after having become aware of the sudden unavailability, for personal reasons, of the candidate listed in the last position of the Slate, has submitted a resolution proposal pursuant to Article 126-bis, paragraph 1, penultimate sentence, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 ("TUF") containing (i) the name of a new candidate for the office of Director of Recordati as twelfth member of the Board of Directors, which will be voted by the Shareholders' Meeting following the vote on the Slate; (ii) the resolution proposal relating to the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

The candidates are the following:

1. Andrea Recordati;

2. Robert Koremans;

3. Giampiero Mazza;

4. Giorgio De Palma;

5. Cathrin Petty;

6. Guido Angelo Guidi;

7. Kim Narelle Stratton;

8. Joanna Susan Le Couilliard (*);

9. Michaela Castelli (*);

10. Piergiorgio Peluso (*);

11. Luigi Felice La Corte;

12. Elisa Corghi (*).

(*) Candidate who declared to hold the indipendence requirements provided for by the law and the Corporate Governance Code.

The first eleven candidates are taken from the Slate, the twelfth candidate is taken from the above resolution proposal.

The Slate, containing the resolution proposals relating to the Board of Directors member's number and the term of office of the Board of Directors itself, the resolution proposal submitted pursuant to Article 126-bis, paragraph 1, penultimate sentence, of the TUF relating to the appointment of the new candidate and the Board remuneration - along with the documentation required by law and Bylaws - are available to the public at the registered office of Recordati, on the Company's website (www.recordati.it, under the section "Investors/Shareholders' Meetings"), as well as on the authorised

storage mechanism 1INFO (www.1info.it).

On the website of the Company (www.recordati.it, under the same section) are also available the proxy forms for the Designated Representative that take into account the resolution's proposal lastly

submitted by the shareholder Rossini.

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,300, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in Europe, Russia and the other C.I.S. countries, Ukraine, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in several therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2021 was € 1,580.1 million, operating income was € 490.2 million and net income was € 386.0 million.

