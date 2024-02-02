Stock REC RECORDATI
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Recordati

Equities

REC

IT0003828271

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 05:45:01 2024-02-02 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
50.96 EUR 0.00% Intraday chart for Recordati +0.16% +4.40%
Jan. 29 Recordati has purchased more than 4,500 of its own ordinary shares AN
Jan. 29 New entries in the Investor Europe portfolio Our Logo

This article is reserved for subscribers

Signed up already?

Log In

Not subscribed yet?

Subscribe

Latest news about Recordati

Recordati has purchased more than 4,500 of its own ordinary shares AN
New entries in the Investor Europe portfolio Our Logo
Recordati has purchased 1,118 of its own ordinary shares AN
Stock exchanges contrasted; Campari closes list AN
Recordati has bought back nearly 34,000 of its own ordinary shares AN
Futures await listings in the red AN
Mib bullish; BPER and Saipem act as locomotives AN
Mib remains down; brakes on inflation in Italy AN
Recordati has purchased about 12,500 of its own ordinary shares AN
Futures bullish; China manufacturing expands AN
European stock exchanges close 2023 cautious AN
Recordati updates on its buyback program AN
Recordati has purchased treasury shares for more than EUR860,000 AN
Recordati has purchased 18,400 of its own ordinary shares AN
Mib slows but stays afloat; pushes Banco BPM up AN
Stock markets in green; wait for central banks AN
Stock markets cautious; FinecoBank does best of all AN
Mib above 30,400; Prymsian the best performer AN
Simon Barnard: A long-term vision at Smithson Our Logo
Traders raise oars; Enel good on Mib. AN
Recordati has purchased more than 33,200 of its own shares AN
Recordati buys more than 37,300 of its own ordinary shares AN
Recordati buys back own shares for more than EUR1 million AN
Chengdu Easton Biopharma Registers Ibuprofen Injection For Premature Babies MT
Recordati buys back more than 31,000 of its own ordinary shares AN

Chart Recordati

Chart Recordati
More charts

Company Profile

Recordati S.p.A. specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - pharmaceutical and OTC products (67.9%): for the treatment of viral infections, cardiovascular, dermatological, gynecological diseases, etc.; - medicines for rare diseases (32.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (15%), Europe (58.5%), America (17.5%), Australasia (6.2%) and Africa (2.8%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Recordati

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
50.96 EUR
Average target price
48.94 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-3.96%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
RECORDATI Stock Recordati
+4.44% 11 368 M $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+13.30% 594 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+12.43% 510 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
+1.03% 381 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+15.92% 320 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+8.14% 296 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-4.25% 219 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+6.23% 216 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-1.64% 205 B $
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+12.69% 174 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Recordati - Borsa Italiana
  4. News Recordati
  5. Recordati: An Italian mid-cap that has everything going for it
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer