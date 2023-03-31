Recordati : Appointment Board of Statutory Auditors – Slate no. 1 submitted by Rossini S.à r.l.
03/31/2023 | 09:59am EDT
RECORDATI S.p.A.
*
ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA
- 21 Aprile 2023 in unica convocazione -
NOMINA DEL COLLEGIO SINDACALE
2° punto all'ordine del Giorno
*
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
- 21st April 2023 single call -
APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY
AUDITORS
2nd Item of the Agenda
LISTA n.1 presentata da Rossini S.à r.l.
SLATE n. 1 presented by Rossini S.à r.l.
*
La percentuale del capitale sociale detenuta da Rossini S.à r.l., ai fini della presentazione della lista, ammonta complessivamente al 51,82%, corrispondente a n. 108.368.721 azioni.
The share capital percentage of Rossini S.à r.l. for the purposes of filing of the slate, amounts to 51.82% (representing n. 108,368,721 shares).
*
Candidati - Candidates
Sezione I, Sindaci Effettivi - Section I, Effective Statutory Auditors
n.1 Livia AMIDANI ALIBERTI
n.2 Ezio Maria SIMONELLI
n.3 Emiliano NITTI
Sezione II, Sindaci Supplenti - Section II, Alternate Auditors
n.1 Silvia MINA
n.2 Luca Giuseppe PIOVANO
Con riferimento al punto 2, lettera b), dell'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea ("nomina del Presidente del Collegio Sindacale"), Rossini S.à r.l. propone, ove non fosse presentata una lista di minoranza, di nominare Ezio Mario Simonelli come Presidente del Collegio Sindacale della Società.
With reference to item 2, letter b), of the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting ("appointment of the Chair of the Board of Statutory Auditors"), Rossini S.à r.l. proposes to appoint Mr. Ezio Maria Simonelli as Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, should a minority slate of candidates not be submitted.
Con riferimento al punto 2, lettera c), dell'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea ("determinazione del compenso"), Rossini S.à r.l. propone che venga riconosciuto il seguente compenso annuo ai membri del Collegio Sindacale:
Euro 70.000 lordi per il Presidente del Collegio Sindacale;
Euro 50.000 lordi per ciascuno dei Sindaci Effettivi; e
nessun compenso a favore dei Sindaci Supplenti.
With reference to item 2, letter c), of the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting ("determination of the remuneration"), Rossini S.à r.l. proposes that the annual compensation paid to the Board of Statutory Auditors is equal to the following:
Euro 70,000 gross for the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors;
Euro 50,000 gross for each other member of the Board of Statutory Auditors; and
no remuneration in favour of the Alternate Auditors.
*
Seguono lettera di presentazione relativa alla suddetta lista e la documentazione ad essa allegata (quest'ultima disponibile solo in lingua italiana), rese disponibili al pubblico sul sito internet del meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato (www.1info.it), sul sito internet della Società (www.recordati.it, Sezione Investors, Assemblee degli Azionisti) nonché presso la sede sociale della Società.
Attached is the letter for the filing of the above-mentioned slate, jointly with the relevant documentation (this latter documentation is available in Italian language only); such documents are made available to the public on the website of the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it), on the website of the Company (www.recordati.comSection Investors, Shareholders' Meetings) and at the Company's corporate seat.
Registration number with the Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés de Luxembourg: B 226214
To / Spettabile
Recordati S.p.A.
Via M. Civitali, 1
20148 - Milano (MI)
Italia
To the kind attention of the Board of Directors / Alla cortese attenzione del Consiglio di Amministrazione By certified email to / Inviato via PEC al seguente indirizzo: recordati@pec.recordati.it
Luxembourg, 27 March 2023
RE:
Filing of the slate of candidates for the
office as member of the Board of Statutory
Auditors of Recordati S.p.A.
Dear Sirs,
the undersigned Rossini S. à r.l., holder of no. 108,368,721 ordinary shares representing 51.820% of the share capital of Recordati S.p.A. (the "Company"), in relation to the second item on the agenda of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of the Company, called for April 21, 2023, in a single call, hereby submits the following slate of candidates:
Standing Auditors
Livia Amidani Aliberti;
Ezio Maria Simonelli;
Emiliano Nitti.
Alternate Auditors
Silvia Mina;
Luca Giuseppe Piovano.
The undersigned Rossini S. à r.l. further proposes:
should a minority slate of candidates not be submitted, to appoint Mr. Ezio Maria Simonelli as Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company; and
to grant to the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors the following annual compensations (also according to the recommendations of the Board of Directors of the Company):
Euro 70,000.00 gross for the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors;
Euro 50,000.00 gross for each of the Standing Auditors;
no compensation for the Alternate Auditors.
Lussemburgo, 27 marzo 2023
Oggetto:
Deposito della lista dei candidati alla
carica di membro del Collegio
Sindacale di Recordati S.p.A.
Egregi Signori,
la sottoscritta Rossini S. à r.l., titolare di n. 108.368.721 azioni ordinarie pari al 51,820% del capitale sociale di Recordati S.p.A. (la "Società "), in relazione al secondo punto all'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti della Società, convocata per il 21 aprile 2023, in unica convocazione, presenta la seguente lista di candidati:
Sindaci Effettivi
Livia Amidani Aliberti;
Ezio Maria Simonelli;
Emiliano Nitti.
Sindaci Supplenti
Silvia Mina;
Luca Giuseppe Piovano.
La sottoscritta Rossini S. à r.l. propone altresì:
ove non fosse presentata una lista di minoranza, di nominare Ezio Maria Simonelli come Presidente del Collegio Sindacale della Società; e
di riconoscere i seguenti compensi annui ai membri del Collegio Sindacale (conformemente alle raccomandazioni del consiglio di amministrazione della Società):
Euro 70.000,00 lordi per il Presidente del Collegio Sindacale;
Euro 50.000,00 lordi per ciascuno dei Sindaci Effettivi;
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 13:58:07 UTC.