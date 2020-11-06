Log in
Recordati : Latest Company presentation

11/06/2020 | 12:54pm EST

An International Specialty Pharmaceutical Group

NOVEMBER 2020

Company profile

Recordati today

An international specialty pharmaceutical group (€ 1,481.8 million sales in 2019 and > 4,300 employees)

Specialty & Primary care ~80% of revenue

  • Recordati is an important European player in specialty & primary care and OTC and a partner of choice for new product licenses
  • Operations in the main European markets, in Russia, Poland and other Central and Eastern European countries, Turkey and in North Africa. Proprietary drugs sold worldwide either directly or through licensees

Drugs for the treatment of rare diseases ~20% of revenue

  • A global presence and a preferred partner
  • A richer product development pipeline prioritizing treatments for unmet medical needs

2019 Group financial highlights

  • Revenue € 1,481.8 million, up 9.6%
  • EBITDA(1) € 544.0 million or 36.7% of sales, up 9.0%
  • Operating income (EBIT) € 465.3 million or 31.4% of sales, up 5.2%
  • Adjusted Net income(2) € 383.0 million or 25.8% of sales, up 10.8%
  • Net debt € 902.7 million (pro‐forma Net debt/EBITDA 1.5 ‐ 1.6 x)
  1. Net income before financial (income) expense, provision for taxes, depreciation, amortization and write down of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, and non‐recurring items.
  2. Net income excluding amortization and write‐down of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, and non‐recurring items, net of tax effects.

2

Company profile

A history of growth, geographical expansion and business diversification

  • A mainly Italian company until the end of the nineties
  • International expansion strategy started in earnest in 1999
  • Expansion through organic development and through acquisitions
  • Progressive coverage of Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and other areas around the Mediterranean mainly through the acquisition of existing pharmaceutical companies
  • Entry into the rare diseases segment following the acquisition of Orphan Europe end 2007
  • Worldwide development of the rare diseases business ongoing

Specialty & Primary care

79% of revenue*

73% of EBITDA* Focus on Europe

Treatments for rare diseases 21% of revenue*

27% of EBITDA*

A worldwide business

*Revenue and EBITDA percentages are those in the first nine months of 2020

3

Company strategy

Group Objectives

Continuation of successful strategy

Steady organic growth from well diversified portfolio

Enhanced by accretive or strategic acquisitions in both SPC & Rare Diseases

Specialty & Primary Care

  • Maintain steady volume‐led growth from cash generative core products
  • Reinforce current geographical footprint to remain a partner of choice
  • Leverage additional new products on current organization
  • Reinvest cash flow into accretive acquisitions

Rare Diseases

  • Continue developing the existing portfolio of global brands
  • Consolidation of Latin American and Asia/Pacific presence
  • Launch new products / indications ‐ Signifor®, Signifor® LAR, Isturisa®, Cystadrops® and Ledaga®
  • Progress current R&D pipeline
  • Invest in targeted BD and M&A to reinforce global portfolio

Exposure to Positive Macro Trends

Aging populations fuelling higher healthcare expenditure and greater prevalence of chronic disease Recordati portfolio weighted towards age‐related diseases: cardiology, urology, gastrointestinal… Emerging market exposure driving strong local currency growth: Turkey, Russia, CEE and CIS

Significant unmet need remaining in Rare Diseases, with c.500 approved drugs to date vs. > 6,000 designated rare diseases1

4

1 Source: Third‐party consulting firm

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Recordati S.p.A. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:53:03 UTC
