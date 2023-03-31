Recordati : Nomina Collegio Sindacale – Lista n. 1 presentata da Rossini S.à r.l.

LISTA n.1 presentata da Rossini S.à r.l.

SLATE n. 1 presented by Rossini S.à r.l.

*

La percentuale del capitale sociale detenuta da Rossini S.à r.l., ai fini della presentazione della lista, ammonta complessivamente al 51,82%, corrispondente a n. 108.368.721 azioni.

The share capital percentage of Rossini S.à r.l. for the purposes of filing of the slate, amounts to 51.82% (representing n. 108,368,721 shares).

*

Candidati - Candidates

Sezione I, Sindaci Effettivi - Section I, Effective Statutory Auditors

n.1 Livia AMIDANI ALIBERTI

n.2 Ezio Maria SIMONELLI

n.3 Emiliano NITTI

Sezione II, Sindaci Supplenti - Section II, Alternate Auditors

n.1 Silvia MINA

n.2 Luca Giuseppe PIOVANO

Con riferimento al punto 2, lettera b), dell'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea ("nomina del Presidente del Collegio Sindacale"), Rossini S.à r.l. propone, ove non fosse presentata una lista di minoranza, di nominare Ezio Mario Simonelli come Presidente del Collegio Sindacale della Società.

With reference to item 2, letter b), of the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting ("appointment of the Chair of the Board of Statutory Auditors"), Rossini S.à r.l. proposes to appoint Mr. Ezio Maria Simonelli as Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, should a minority slate of candidates not be submitted.

Con riferimento al punto 2, lettera c), dell'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea ("determinazione del compenso"), Rossini S.à r.l. propone che venga riconosciuto il seguente compenso annuo ai membri del Collegio Sindacale:

Euro 70.000 lordi per il Presidente del Collegio Sindacale;

Euro 50.000 lordi per ciascuno dei Sindaci Effettivi; e

nessun compenso a favore dei Sindaci Supplenti.

With reference to item 2, letter c), of the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting ("determination of the remuneration"), Rossini S.à r.l. proposes that the annual compensation paid to the Board of Statutory Auditors is equal to the following:

Euro 70,000 gross for the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

Euro 50,000 gross for each other member of the Board of Statutory Auditors; and

no remuneration in favour of the Alternate Auditors.

*