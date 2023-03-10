Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Recordati
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REC   IT0003828271

RECORDATI

(REC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49:22 2023-03-10 am EST
38.78 EUR   -0.74%
10:15aRecordati : Proxy/sub-proxy form to the Designated Representative pursuant to art. 135-novies of Leg. Decree 58/98
PU
08:25aRecordati : Directors' Report on item 2 on the agenda – Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
07:45aRecordati : Call to an Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders 21.04.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Recordati : Proxy/sub-proxy form to the Designated Representative pursuant to art. 135-novies of Leg. Decree 58/98

03/10/2023 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998

and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on measures to strengthen the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 (the

"Decreto Cura Italia") as converted with modifications by Law 24 th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 as converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10- undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14.

In accordance with Article 106, paragraph 4, Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 converted with modifications by Law 24th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10-undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14., the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who have the right to vote, is allowed exclusively through the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Pursuant to the abovementioned Decree, the Designated Representative may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxy pursuant to Article 135- novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, by signing this proxy form

Declaration of the Designated Representative: Monte Titoli declares that it has no own interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of the contractual relations existing between Monte Titoli and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Monte Titoli expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a different vote from that indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party does not provide specific instructions for such cases by indicating them in the appropriate boxes, the instructions provided shall be deemed to be confirmed as far as possible. If it is not possible to vote according to the instructions provided,Monte Titoli will abstainon such matters. In any case, in the absence of voting instructions on some of the items on the agenda, Monte Titoli will not vote for such items.

Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998.

With reference to the Ordinary General Meeting of RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A. to be held on 21 April 2023, at 09.00 a.m., single call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at https://www.recordati.it/en/investors/shareholders-_meetings/, on 10th March 2023, and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore" on 11th March and having regard to the Reports on the items on the Agenda made available by the Company(§)

PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2)

Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)

I, the undersigned (party signing the proxy)

(Name and Surname) (*)

Born in (*)

On (*)

Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)

Resident in (*)

Address (*)

Phone No. (**)

Email (**)

Valid ID document (type) (*)

Issued by (*)

No. (*)

(to be enclosed as a copy)

(§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information attached.

  1. Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill. MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998

in quality of (tick the box that interests you) (*)

shareholder with the right to vote

OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER

  • legal representative or subject with appropriate representation powers (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)
  • pledge bearer usufructuary custodian manager other (specify) ………………………………………………………………………………………………

Name Surname / Denomination (*)

(complete only if

Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)

the shareholder is

Born in (*)

On (*)

different from the

proxy signatory)

Registered office / Resident in (*)

Related to

No. (*) ___________________ RECORDATI shares ISIN IT0003828271

Registrated in the securities account (1) n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____

referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) (2) No. __________________________ Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________

(to be filled in with information regarding any further communications relating to deposits)

DELEGATES/SUB DELEGATES MONTE TITOLI S.P.A., to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below.

DECLARES

  • to be aware of the possibility that the proxy to the Designated Representative contains voting instructions even only on some of the proposed resolutions on the agenda and that, in this case, the vote will be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which they are you have given voting instructions and that you have requested the communication from the depositary intermediary for participation in the Shareholders' Meeting as indicated above;
  • that there are no causes of incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of the right to vote.

AUTHORIZE Monte Titoli and the Company to the processing of their personal data for the purposes, under the conditions and terms indicated in the attached disclosure.

(Place and Date) *

(Signature) *

MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.

2

Hereby appoints Monte Titoli to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary General Meeting of RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA to be held on 21 April 2023, at 09.00 a.m., on single call
RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING
1 Board of Directors' Review of Operations; Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors; Financial Statements as at and for the financial year ended 31st December 2022; related and consequent resolutions:
(indicate the holder of the right to vote only if different - name and surname / denomination)
The undersigned (3) (Personal details)
intended for the Designated Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (Part 2 of 2)

1.a Financial Statements as at 31st December 2022;

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

1.b allocation of the profit for the 2022 financial year.

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.

3

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998

2 Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors:

2.a appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

Indicate the number of the chosen list or against / abstained with reference to all the lists

Tick only one box

List No.

Against

Abstain

_________________

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

2.b appointment of the Chair of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

Proposal of resolution (if submitted by the holder of voting rights and published by the issuer)

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

(Shareholders' name) ___________________________________

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

2.c determination of their remuneration.

Proposal of resolution (if submitted by the holder of voting rights and published by the issuer)

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

(Shareholders' name) ___________________________________

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.

4

3.b non-bindingresolution on the second section on the remuneration paid for 2022.
RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIESOF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
3 Report on the remuneration policy and the remuneration paid pursuant to article 123-ter,paragraphs 3-bisand 6, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24th February 1998:
3.a binding resolution on the first section regarding the remuneration policy;

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

4 Approval of the long-term incentive plan based on financial instruments named "2023-2025Performance Shares Plan", upon withdrawal of the "2021-2023Stock Option Plan" concerning the grant of stock options scheduled for 2023; related and consequent resolutions in accordance with article 114-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24th February 1998.

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

MONTE TITOLI S.p.A.

5

Disclaimer

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RECORDATI
10:15aRecordati : Proxy/sub-proxy form to the Designated Representative pursuant to art. 135-nov..
PU
08:25aRecordati : Directors' Report on item 2 on the agenda – Appointment of the Board of ..
PU
07:45aRecordati : Call to an Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders 21.04.2023
PU
03/09Recordati takes over 26,200 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/07Endurance RP's European Partner to Distribute Premature Ejaculation Therapy in Germany,..
MT
02/28Recordati purchased its own shares for about EUR1 million
AN
02/23Mib in green; Brembo and Piaggio on yearly highs
AN
02/22Mib red but holds at 27,000; FinecoBank trailing
AN
02/22Lists down but Stellantis stays afloat after accounts
AN
02/22Future in the red; KKR extends offer for TIM
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECORDATI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 852 M 1 959 M 1 959 M
Net income 2022 367 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2022 1 261 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 8 023 M 8 486 M 8 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 303
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart RECORDATI
Duration : Period :
Recordati Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECORDATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,07 €
Average target price 44,07 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Koremans Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Felice la Corte Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Recordati Chairman
Raffaele Sabia Senior VP-Pharmaceutical Research & Development
Giovanni Minora Head-Group Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECORDATI0.83%8 486
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.41%393 872
NOVO NORDISK A/S7.68%323 515
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-13.39%285 766
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.02%273 153
ABBVIE INC.-8.82%260 721