Recordati : Proxy/sub-proxy form to the Designated Representative pursuant to art. 135-novies of Leg. Decree 58/98

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A.

PROXY FORM TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998

and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on measures to strengthen the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 (the

"Decreto Cura Italia") as converted with modifications by Law 24 th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 as converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10- undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14.

In accordance with Article 106, paragraph 4, Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 converted with modifications by Law 24th April 2020 no. 27, as extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15, and as further extended by art. 3, paragraph 10-undecies Law Decree no. 198/2022, as converted with modifications by Law 24 February 2023 no. 14., the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who have the right to vote, is allowed exclusively through the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Pursuant to the abovementioned Decree, the Designated Representative may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxy pursuant to Article 135- novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, by signing this proxy form

Declaration of the Designated Representative: Monte Titoli declares that it has no own interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of the contractual relations existing between Monte Titoli and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Monte Titoli expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a different vote from that indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party does not provide specific instructions for such cases by indicating them in the appropriate boxes, the instructions provided shall be deemed to be confirmed as far as possible. If it is not possible to vote according to the instructions provided,Monte Titoli will abstainon such matters. In any case, in the absence of voting instructions on some of the items on the agenda, Monte Titoli will not vote for such items.

Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998.

With reference to the Ordinary General Meeting of RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA S.p.A. to be held on 21 April 2023, at 09.00 a.m., single call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at https://www.recordati.it/en/investors/shareholders-_meetings/, on 10th March 2023, and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore" on 11th March and having regard to the Reports on the items on the Agenda made available by the Company(§)

PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2)

Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)

I, the undersigned (party signing the proxy) (Name and Surname) (*) Born in (*) On (*) Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*) Resident in (*) Address (*) Phone No. (**) Email (**) Valid ID document (type) (*) Issued by (*) No. (*) (to be enclosed as a copy)

(§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information attached.