Recordati : Ultima presentazione del gruppo

An international specialty pharmaceutical group (€ 1,481.8 million sales in 2019 and > 4,300 employees)
Specialty & Primary care ~80% of revenue
Recordati is an important European player in specialty & primary care and OTC and a partner of choice for new product licenses
Operations in the main European markets, in Russia, Poland and other Central and Eastern European countries, Turkey and in North Africa. Proprietary drugs sold worldwide either directly or through licensees
Drugs for the treatment of rare diseases ~20% of revenue
A global presence and a preferred partner
A richer product development pipeline prioritizing treatments for unmet medical needs
2019 Group financial highlights
Revenue € 1,481.8 million, up 9.6%
EBITDA(1) € 544.0 million or 36.7% of sales, up 9.0%
Operating income (EBIT) € 465.3 million or 31.4% of sales, up 5.2%
Adjusted Net income(2) € 383.0 million or 25.8% of sales, up 10.8%
Net debt € 902.7 million (pro‐forma Net debt/EBITDA 1.5 ‐ 1.6 x)
Net income before financial (income) expense, provision for taxes, depreciation, amortization and write down of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, and non‐recurring items.
Net income excluding amortization and write‐down of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, and non‐recurring items, net of tax effects.
2
Company profile
A history of growth, geographical expansion and business diversification
A mainly Italian company until the end of the nineties
International expansion strategy started in earnest in 1999
Expansion through organic development and through acquisitions
Progressive coverage of Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and other areas around the Mediterranean mainly through the acquisition of existing pharmaceutical companies
Entry into the rare diseases segment following the acquisition of Orphan Europe end 2007
Worldwide development of the rare diseases business ongoing
Specialty & Primary care
79% of revenue*
73% of EBITDA* Focus on Europe
Treatments for rare diseases 21% of revenue*
27% of EBITDA*
A worldwide business
*Revenue and EBITDA percentages are those in the first nine months of 2020
3
Company strategy
Group Objectives
Continuation of successful strategy
Steady organic growth from well diversified portfolio
Enhanced by accretive or strategic acquisitions in both SPC & Rare Diseases
Specialty & Primary Care
Maintain steady volume‐led growth from cash generative core products
Reinforce current geographical footprint to remain a partner of choice
Leverage additional new products on current organization
Reinvest cash flow into accretive acquisitions
Rare Diseases
Continue developing the existing portfolio of global brands
Consolidation of Latin American and Asia/Pacific presence
Launch new products / indications ‐ Signifor®, Signifor® LAR, Isturisa®, Cystadrops® and Ledaga®
Progress current R&D pipeline
Invest in targeted BD and M&A to reinforce global portfolio
Exposure to Positive Macro Trends
Aging populations fuelling higher healthcare expenditure and greater prevalence of chronic disease Recordati portfolio weighted towards age‐related diseases: cardiology, urology, gastrointestinal… Emerging market exposure driving strong local currency growth: Turkey, Russia, CEE and CIS
Significant unmet need remaining in Rare Diseases, with c.500 approved drugs to date vs. > 6,000 designated rare diseases1
4
1 Source: Third‐party consulting firm
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Recordati S.p.A. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:48:05 UTC