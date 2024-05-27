May 27, 2024 at 12:54 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Monday that it bought back 68,677 of its own ordinary shares between May 20 and May 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR49.2372, for a total consideration of EUR3.4 million.

As of today, the company holds 2.7 million treasury shares, or 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Monday up 0.7 percent to EUR48.68 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

