(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Wednesday that it bought back 66,411 of its own ordinary shares between July 1 and July 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR48.8184, for a total consideration of EUR3.2 million.

As of today, the company holds 2.9 million treasury shares, or 1.4 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Wednesday in the green by 2.54 percent at EUR50.00 per share.

