(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Wednesday that it bought back 61,182 of its own ordinary shares between July 15 and July 19.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR50.900 and a total consideration of EUR3.1 million.

To date, the company holds 2.9 million treasury shares, or 1.4 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Wednesday in the green by 0.9 percent at EUR51.85 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.