November 15, 2023 at 01:24 am EST

(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 31,661 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 6 and Nov. 10.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR44.4194, for a total consideration of EUR1.4 million.

To date, the company holds 3.2 million treasury shares, or 1.5 percent of its share capital.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.