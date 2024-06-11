(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 50,007 of its own ordinary shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR48.8264, for a total consideration of EUR2.4 million.

As of today, the company holds 2.8 million treasury shares, or 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Tuesday down 2.3 percent at EUR48.42 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

