November 22, 2023 at 06:46 am EST

(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported that it purchased 25,490 ordinary shares between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR45.0429, for a total consideration of EUR1.1 million.

As of today, the company holds 3.2 million treasury shares, representing 1.5 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock is down 0.9 percent at EUR44.47 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

